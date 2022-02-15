Krzyzewskiville is alive and well as North Carolina game approaches

“It’s a great community aspect surrounding our team,” Moore said as he walked to his car. “Those students are so dedicated, and we’re just glad that Krzyzewskiville is back because it’s part of our identity. It’s definitely more hyped this season because there are tents all the way out almost to the street.”

Last year Krzyzewskiville was empty because fans weren’t allowed into Cameron Indoor Stadium for games because of COVID-19. It’s been full-bore this season. After the Wake Forest game, a home game against Florida State on Saturday and against North Carolina on March 5 are all that remain in Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

The community is for just the undergrads at Duke, and they take it seriously.

David Gibbons, a junior from Bermuda, watched some of his friends shooting at one basket near Krzyzewskville. He admitted he doesn’t know that much about basketball, but that’s not the point of being a dedicated student in Krzyzewskiville.

“This has picked up a lot since we didn’t have this last year,” Gibbons said. “There is energy with this, and then when the game starts it’s so cool to be inside.”