Krzyzewskiville is alive and well as North Carolina game March 5 approaches

“This is it for me, so I’m excited that I will get into this game,” Gibbons said.

Qi, a junior from San Antonio, said there’s a sense of urgency because it's the 47th and final season, and 42nd at Duke, for the coach.

“You can see the end of Coach K’s career coming so everybody wants to say they were there and that’s how we’ve been,” Qi said. “I’m just glad we know we’ll be there for that final North Carolina game because it’s going to be epic.”

Not only do Duke’s players appreciate Krzyzewskiville the legendary coach also makes several appearances. In the early days he used to pay for pizzas.

Jeong's memories are plentiful in Krzyzewskiville, but one stands out.

“A couple of years ago right before the Carolina game a guy was out there cooking quesadillas,” Jeoeng said, “and he was given them away.”

Even though Krzyzewski will be retired after this season, Krzyzewskiville will remain popular, according to some of the students.

"Have you seen the recruiting class that Coach (Jon) Scheyer has coming in?" Qi said. "They'll be just as much energy next season. We do realize that this is a historic season because of Coach K's retirement but Krzyzewskiville will live on."

