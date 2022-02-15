Krzyzewskiville is alive and well as North Carolina game March 5 approaches

DURHAM – About 3:30 p.m. Tuesday just outside of Cameron Indoor Stadium a bullhorn siren rang. Krzyzewskiville woke up in a hurry.
Students scurried to an open area so their respective tents, the ones that hold their place in lines for basketball games, were counted. You have to be counted every time there’s a line check.
“If you miss a line check, you go to the back,” said junior Dominic Jeong, who was studying when the bullhorn sounded. “We can’t afford to go to the back because then we won’t get into the UNC game.”
Jeong and his friend, Eric Qi, held down their tent, waiting for the Wake Forest game about three hours away.
“I think we are like 100th in line,” Qi said, “so we’ll get the good seats.”
The line monitors for the very specific Krzyzewskiville rules have checks about four times a day. And they can come at any time so the students keeping their spots have to spend a lot of time in the unheated tents.
Krzyzewskiville has improved through the years with wireless and some heated areas for students. There’s even a makeshift basketball court where students can play.
Casually walking through the line check were Duke players A.J. Griffin, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams, on their way to a meeting. They all smiled at what they saw.
“It’s a great community aspect surrounding our team,” Moore said as he walked to his car. “Those students are so dedicated, and we’re just glad that Krzyzewskiville is back because it’s part of our identity. It’s definitely more hyped this season because there are tents all the way out almost to the street.”
Last year Krzyzewskiville was empty because fans weren’t allowed into Cameron Indoor Stadium for games because of COVID-19. It's been full-bore this season. After the Wake Forest game, a home game against Florida State on Saturday and against North Carolina on March 5 are all that remain in Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
The community is for just the undergrads at Duke, and they take it seriously.
David Gibbons, a junior from Bermuda, watched some of his friends shooting at one basket near Krzyzewskville. He admitted he doesn’t know that much about basketball, but that’s not the point of being a dedicated student in Krzyzewskiville.
“This has picked up a lot since we didn’t have this last year,” Gibbons said. “There is energy with this, and then when the game starts it’s so cool to be inside.”
Gibbons relished his chance to get into Tuesday night’s game because he doesn’t have a spot for the North Carolina game.
“This is it for me, so I’m excited that I will get into this game,” Gibbons said.
Qi, a junior from San Antonio, said there’s a sense of urgency because it's the 47th and final season, and 42nd at Duke, for the coach.
“You can see the end of Coach K’s career coming so everybody wants to say they were there and that’s how we’ve been,” Qi said. “I’m just glad we know we’ll be there for that final North Carolina game because it’s going to be epic.”
Not only do Duke’s players appreciate Krzyzewskiville the legendary coach also makes several appearances. In the early days he used to pay for pizzas.
Jeong's memories are plentiful in Krzyzewskiville, but one stands out.
“A couple of years ago right before the Carolina game a guy was out there cooking quesadillas,” Jeoeng said, “and he was given them away.”
Even though Krzyzewski will be retired after this season, Krzyzewskiville will remain popular, according to some of the students.
"Have you seen the recruiting class that Coach (Jon) Scheyer has coming in?" Qi said. "They'll be just as much energy next season. We do realize that this is a historic season because of Coach K's retirement but Krzyzewskiville will live on."
