Last year, the ACC Tournament got ripped away. This year, it's not even the most important show on the block.

Linwood Best manned a security booth, waving people through once he knew where they were heading.
Those looking for basketball could make a quick route to one of the parking lots around him. Others, looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, would hopefully follow Coliseum Drive down to Ellington Street, he said. But if they swung by his post, he’d help them pass through anyway and navigate.
“I want them to get their shot,” he said as a couple of cars waited near his entrance.
The Greensboro Coliseum lost the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament last year, shuttering the day of quarterfinal play as this national pandemic rooted into our society. Now, while the city hosts the event for the 28th time, a mass vaccination site hummed on the other side of the complex on Wednesday.
The coexistence staggers, especially considering last year’s scene. In 2020, one of the city’s most important events was ripped away. In 2021, it returned, but as the second-most important show on the block.
Small placards indicating event parking lined the curbs on Coliseum Drive while a 10-foot digital sign loomed with vaccination info. Clemson men’s basketball team left a morning practice in the Field House as small buses nosed around the traffic circle in front of the Special Events Center.
Jack Hobbs left a little after 10:30 a.m., fresh off his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine that he took in the left arm. It’s been years since the 72-year-old Vietnam vet attended the ACC Tournament. Sitting at a small picnic table and feeling relieved to be finished with the process, he said he couldn’t wait to get back to the gym again.
“I’ve gained 20 pounds sitting around, watching TV in my condo by myself,” Hobbs said. “And that’s been the hardest part — the loneliness and the fact that you can't go anywhere.
“You’re scared to. You’re scared to go out and eat.”
On Wednesday, he got in and out in 10 minutes. It took him a couple months to get the appointment. He waited for two hours for the first shot, and it wasn’t because of poor planning. A vaccine site in High Point lost electricity that day, Hobbs remembered, and those appointments were shifted to the Coliseum.
“I’m not used to standing up for two hours,” he said with a chuckle.
Hobbs managed to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus. A bout with the flu in January worried him enough. He coughed so much that night that his throat got sore and he struggled to breathe. He called for a rescue squad, and they insisted he go to the hospital. He tested negative and eventually returned home.
He saw the effects of COVID-19 close enough though. He’d walk with a neighbor and her dog regularly. A couple of months back, she became sick. He said she called 911 on a Friday and was taken to a hospital. By Sunday morning, he said, she had died.
“I didn’t know enough about her to know if she had any other health problems,” Hobbs said. “She never seemed to. But it scared the death out of me.”
Clara Oni, 52, got her second vaccine dose about 30 minutes after Hobbs. Oni moved to Greensboro from Chicago roughly four years ago. She loves sports, mainly soccer, which she's coached in the past.
She’s a caregiver for senior citizens, those in need of memory care or dealing with disabilities. Oni also worked for a primary care facility on a part-time basis for about eight months before she left around December.
The PPE, the mask, the goggles, the shield, the gown — everything she had to wear made the work too intense.
With three children at home, she dreaded the idea of bringing it home. Fortunately, she dodged COVID-19 as well. Her hope is that as many people get the vaccine as possible, and after that, they don’t let up on their mask wearing and hand washing.
She and her former staff members tried their best to help patients as best they could. They encouraged. They prayed.
“Some went to the hospital and did not come back. Some were so lucky and went to rehab and they are still doing good,” Oni said, trailing off a moment. “Such is life.”
The vaccine site is roughly two months old, operated by the county health department. Matt Brown, the Coliseum’s managing director, is proud the complex has housed testing and vaccines. It’s a point of resilience. A year ago on Friday, Brown pointed out, it’ll be one year from the date that the last ACC Tournament came crashing down. The conference awarded Florida State the title based off the regular season.
The complex has provided a couple of thousand vaccinations per day, Brown said. That’s a little under the number of fans who can go into the arena with the recently relaxed gathering restrictions.
“We all have to feel optimistic now,” Brown said. “ … I think both are very positive, and it shows the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Brown pointed toward the site that opened Wednesday at the old Dillard’s store and will vaccinate 3,000 people a day. That building is in the Four Seasons Town Centre, in the same area where conference teams are being housed, N.C. State being one of them.
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack won their only game of the ACC Tournament last season, the day before the sporting world shut down. The team lost its opener on Wednesday to Syracuse, 89-68.
Even still, Keatts realized there was something bigger going on in Greensboro. Maybe next season, the ACC Tournament will be the focus of town again.
"We compete as basketball teams, as we should, but right now you're seeing a group of Americans who are coming together to make sure that we help everything get back to normal,” Keatts said. “I'm proud of that, and I'll continue to be proud of that.
“I've done a couple of videos talking about what's important about getting the vaccine, and I'll continue to do that because I want things to get back to normal."
