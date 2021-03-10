Last year, the ACC Tournament got ripped away. This year, it's not even the most important show on the block.

“I’ve gained 20 pounds sitting around, watching TV in my condo by myself,” Hobbs said. “And that’s been the hardest part — the loneliness and the fact that you can't go anywhere.

“You’re scared to. You’re scared to go out and eat.”

On Wednesday, he got in and out in 10 minutes. It took him a couple months to get the appointment. He waited for two hours for the first shot, and it wasn’t because of poor planning. A vaccine site in High Point lost electricity that day, Hobbs remembered, and those appointments were shifted to the Coliseum.

“I’m not used to standing up for two hours,” he said with a chuckle.

Hobbs managed to avoid contracting the novel coronavirus. A bout with the flu in January worried him enough. He coughed so much that night that his throat got sore and he struggled to breathe. He called for a rescue squad, and they insisted he go to the hospital. He tested negative and eventually returned home.

He saw the effects of COVID-19 close enough though. He’d walk with a neighbor and her dog regularly. A couple of months back, she became sick. He said she called 911 on a Friday and was taken to a hospital. By Sunday morning, he said, she had died.