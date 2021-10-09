Late touchdown pass by Jalen Fowler bails out N.C. A&T in 38-34 win over North Alabama

N.C. A&T had to rally in the fourth quarter to win its third game in a row as it defeated North Alabama 38-34.

The Aggies (2-0 Big South, 3-2 overall) got a fourth-quarter 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Fowler to Bhayshul Tuten for the game winning score. Fowler’s third touchdown pass of the game came with 6:24 left.

The Lions (0-2, 0-6) overcame a big deficit early to take a 34-31 lead with 6:47 left in the game on Nick Hayes’ touchdown catch from quarterback Rett Files.

The Aggies, however, came right back a few seconds later as Fowler delivered.

Fowler was 14 of 20 passing for 243 yards with the three touchdown passes to go along with one interception. Running back Jah-Maine Martin had 19 carries for 75 yards and eight different players caught passes from Fowler.

The Lions generated 443 yards off offense while the Aggies had 302 yards. The Lions’ offense came alive in the third quarter and scored 21 points to get back into the game.

The Aggies will hit the road and play at Kennesaw State at 5 p.m.

North Alabama 7 0 21 6 - 34

N.C. A&T 10 14 7 7 - 38