Legacy means a lot for the Crowley family and within the North Carolina football program

When the Crowley family gathers for meals at their home in Winston-Salem the subject of North Carolina football and Coach Mack Brown eventually comes up.

That shouldn’t be a surprise, however, because Pat Crowley played for Brown the first time he was the coach of the Tar Heels in the late 1980s. And now one of Pat’s sons, Will, is a junior walk-on tight end playing for the 2.0 version of another Mack Brown revival.

“It’s really sort of strange that 40 years later it’s happening again and Will is getting to see it up close,” said Pat, who graduated from UNC in 1989 and was part of Brown’s first two seasons in Chapel Hill.

Of course, Will is enjoying a little more winning than his dad as the 15th-ranked Tar Heels are 8-1. Pat was part of the 1988 and ’89 teams that went 1-10 each season under Brown but those teams set the foundation for the success that followed. And Pat was also a graduate assistant coach for a couple of seasons after being an All-ACC offensive lineman.

“Coach Brown is doing the same thing he did back then and that’s getting his teams to believe so it’s been fun to watch as a parent and as an alum,” said Pat, who for the last eight years as the head football coach at Reynolds High School but resigned earlier this week.

For Will, it’s going to be extra special to come back to Winston-Salem on Saturday as the Tar Heels will play at Truist Field against Wake Forest in what will no doubt be an entertaing game.

“It’s pretty cool to be coming back and playing in Winston,” said Will, who has seen spot duty this season on special teams.

Following in his father’s footsteps

Will, who is 6-feet and 240 pounds, was a very good high school player at Reynolds. The best part of it was he got to play for his father but when the offers to play football at the Division I level didn’t come Will had to figure out his next move.

Pat offered some solid advice and it was reality-based coming from a parent and not his football coach.

“We just sort of talked about all the options and he could go play Division II or maybe Division III and play a lot or he could try and walk-on,” Pat said. “So he applied to a lot of Power Five schools and he is very good in the classroom and he was accepted at a lot of schools as a regular student.”

About the time he was deciding on where to go Brown, was also being rehired at North Carolina.

“Well, he got into UNC and then sort of made a decision that he was going to go there and give it a try,” Pat said.

Father and son talked a lot about going to a smaller school but it wouldn’t be the same in terms of the crowds.

“I just said you probably will be playing in front of 500 people or fewer and that will include me and your mom (Leah) and your girlfriend,” Pat said.

Will had grown up around UNC football as Pat often went to games in Chapel Hill and even several road games. Will remembered how much fun his dad would have meeting up with old teammates and classmates at games throughout the years.

“Even without knowing it just seeing that experience with him and his former teammates meant something and I realized it,” Will said. “And I just wanted to be a part of it all.”

Will arrived at UNC as a preferred walk-on and worked hard to make the travel squad. He’s been a team-first guy putting in countless hours on the scout team and his teammates love what he’s brought to the program.

“It’s so much fun because we constantly talk about family,” Brown said about the span of years between coaching a Crowley. “This really is family and we are talking about a 40-year decision and not a four-year decision. This has been about 40 years since Pat played for us for a couple of years here and Pat was a great player.”

Brown said Will has been everything a walk-on is supposed to be. A selfless player who does whatever he can to help the team.

“Will is a tremendous student and is high energy and he’s smart,” Brown said. “He’s travelled with us every week and played some on special teams and he’s a very strong contributor…. His teammates call him ‘Craw Dog’ but I haven’t called him by his dad’s name.”

"Craw Dog" can earn his undergraduate degree in business in December but is considering coming back for another season. He already has some job offers once he graduates so he'll weigh his options next month.

It sounds like Brown would love to have Will come back next season.

“Like his dad, he gets it and is a team guy,” Brown said. “He’s very involved with everything we do and the other players absolutely love him and he brings a spirit and he brings toughness. He brings attitude and passion and the guys came up with a slogan in the spring about being passionate and tough and he’s every bit of those things.”

Middle school lacrosse with Blake Whiteheart

When Will was in middle school and in high school he also played lacrosse as did Wake Forest tight end Blake Whiteheart. While Whiteheart, a Mount Tabor graduate, has worked himself into a possible career in the NFL thanks to his breakout season, Will remembers Blake as a great lacrosse player.

“He really loved lacrosse and was very good,” Will said.

Pat remembers that a few years ago Whiteheart was adamant about playing lacrosse in college. Whiteheart did decide to ultimately choose football over lacrosse.

“My dad coached us in lacrosse middle school and Blake was a beast,” Will said. “He was definitely all set to play lacrosse but my dad sort of pushed Blake to keep football in mind.”

Pat coached Will and Blake in youth football as well.

“It’s funny how that all worked out that they both ended up at North Carolina and Wake Forest like that,” Pat said. “I give Blake a lot of credit because he really waited his turn and kept getting better and better and he believed in what they are doing at Wake Forest so I’m very happy for his success. It’s been cool to watch.”

Will said he hopes to be able to get a picture after the game with Whiteheart on the field.

“We’ve known each other a long time starting back with our middle school days in lacrosse and football,” Will said.

Proud father for obvious reasons

Pat said he takes pride in being able to coach his son at Reynolds and then seeing him get a chance to play under Brown has been surreal. When Pat arrived at North Carolina from Hampton Bays, New York with a full head of hair in the mid-1980s he played for Dick Crum for two years.

After Crum was fired Pat said he decided to stay at North Carolina even though transferring was a possibility.

“There was no portal or any of that back then,” Pat said.

Pat said he was blunt to his son about deciding to walk-on at North Carolina.

“I just said nothing was going to be given to him just because I played there,” Pat said. “And to his credit he’s worked hard, he’s done well in school and he’s getting to see the program get better and better.”

As Pat, who is a successful financial advisor, thought about his son’s career in football he couldn’t help but be nostalgic.

“Will’s only had two football coach, myself and Coach Brown,” Pat said. “That’s pretty cool.”

Being a part of a different family

Even if this is Will’s final season at North Carolina, the memories he’s made, the friendships on the team and the connection he has with the school is everlasting.

“When I committed to play at North Carolina I was thinking about all the tailgates and games I had been to with my dad and the family,” Will said. “And then to have a chance to play here and go through all of this like he did as a student has been great.”

The father and son already have a great relationship and the North Carolina connection through football makes it even greater.

“I just think it’s awesome that for the rest of our lives we both can say we are brothers through being lettermen at North Carolina," Will said. "And that’s a real thing and to see what my dad and his lettermen brothers on those teams are part of each other’s lives still today is awesome. I would never have dreamed of doing something like this and playing for my dad’s alma mater so it’s been just surreal.”