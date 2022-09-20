Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'

Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn.

Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly 45 years of watching what the ACC did for the city and the Triad. As he recalled those humble beginnings of the conference and realized that he's the only remaining living person who was in the room with those athletics directors and others.

“They waited until after midnight, so I missed my deadline,” Smallwood said about the announcement of the seven original schools that broke away from the Southern Conference.

The ACC announced Tuesday that its headquarters would move to Charlotte in 2023.

“I’m not surprised,” said Smallwood, who retired in 1989. “Greensboro will always be the home of the ACC wherever the office is located. I’m not sure it makes any difference, but it is a point of civic pride that’s now lost.”

Smallwood, who is tied to Greensboro maybe more than any other journalist, moved to the area when he was in ninth grade. He graduated from Greensboro High School, now Grimsley High School, in 1944.

“I actually started working at the paper when I was still in high school,” Smallwood said with pride in his voice.

Like a lot of basketball fans who love the men’s basketball tournament in Greensboro, Smallwood wants to know one thing.

“Does this hurt our chances of having the tournament here?” Smallwood asked. “Because I don’t care where the tournament goes, it’s always been a staple in our area and I just hope that continues.”

The 2023 tournament will be March 7-11 at the Greensboro Coliseum, and the 2024 event will be at Capital One Arena in Washington. A site for 2025 could be announced in the fall, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said Tuesday, but Greensboro is promised two men's tournaments from 2025 to 2034 in a $15 million incentives deal agreed upon by legislators and the ACC to keep the league office in the state.

Smallwood gives a lot of credit to former commissioner John Swofford as a guiding force to how the ACC became a part of the fabric in Greensboro. Swofford and his family lived in Greensboro, and he and his wife, Nora, have retired to a house at Sedgefield Country Club, not far from where the original meeting was held.

“Commissioner Swofford made himself a part of the community, and that’s what I think we are going to lose,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood is also realistic about what has become of college athletics and the growing amount of money involved. Each conference has a challenge ahead to stay relevant and to maintain the revenue it takes to stay viable.

“Times change, and I realize that,” Smallwood said. “This is now a different time in our lives but, to me, the ACC will always be a part of my life and parts of all the lives of people that live here. That won’t ever change.”

Smallwood and Smith Barrier, the Greensboro sports editor when the conference was formed, helped the ACC become organized once it was formed.

“Smitty and I would edit and put together their yearbooks after football and basketball seasons because they were trying to get organized,” Smallwood said. “I think we did that for the first 12 years the conference was in existence.”

Smallwood, for whom the media center at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield is named, took his time as he summed up what it means to lose a family friend who is moving away.

“When it’s all said and done, the ACC’s loss of Greensboro is more significant than Greensboro’s loss of the ACC office,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll ever get a city that’s done as much for the ACC as Greensboro has done.”