Legendary sportswriter Irwin Smallwood was there at the beginning of the ACC in 1953

Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriter legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference was formed at the Sedgefield Inn.

Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the Greensboro News & Record with nearly 45 years of watching what the ACC did for the city and the Triad. As he recalled those humble beginnings of the conference and realized that he's the only living person that was at that meeting of athletics directors and others.

“Yes, I was there and they waited until after midnight so I missed my deadline,” Smallwood said about the announcement of the conference as the seven original schools broke away from the Southern Conference.

The headquarters of one of the Power Five conferences that’s been in Greensboro since that meeting at the Sedgefield Inn is moving to Charlotte.

“Well, I’m not surprised,” said Irwin, who retired from regular newspaper work in 1989 but has continued to be a pillar and a voice of reason in the Triad. “Greensboro will always be the home of the ACC wherever the office is located. I’m not sure it makes any difference, but it is a point of civic pride that’s now lost.”

Smallwood, who is tied to the city of Greensboro maybe more than any other journalist, moved to the area when he was in ninth grade. He graduated from Greensboro High School (now Grimsley High School) in 1944.

“I actually started working at the paper when I was still in high school,” Smallwood said with pride in his voice.

Like a lot of basketball fans who love the men’s basketball tournament that’s been a regular at the Greensboro Coliseum all these years Smallwood wants to know one thing.

“Does this hurt our chances of having the tournament here?” Smallwood asked. “Because I don’t care where the tournament goes it’s always been a staple in our area and I just hope that continues.”

This year’s tournament in March will be at the Greensboro Coliseum, but beyond that it’s anybody’s guess.

Smallwood gives a lot of credit to former commissioner John Swofford as a guiding force to how the ACC became a part of the fabric in Greensboro. Swofford and his family lived in Greensboro and he and his wife have retired to a house at Sedgefield Country Club, not far from where the original meeting was held.

“Commissioner Swofford made himself a part of the community and that’s what I think we are going to lose,” Smallwood said.

Smallwood is also realistic about what has become of college athletics and the all mighty dollar. Each of the conferences have a huge challenge ahead to stay relative and to keep adding revenue to be viable.

“Times change and I realize that,” Smallwood said. “This is now a different time in our lives but, to me, the ACC will always be a part of my life and parts of all the lives of people that live here. That won’t ever change.”

Smallwood and Smith Barrier, who was the Sports Editor of the Greensboro newspaper when the conference was formed, helped the ACC become organized once it was formed.

“Smitty and I would edit and put together their yearbooks after football and basketball seasons because they were trying to get organized,” Smallwood said. “I think we did that for the first 12 years the conference was in existence.”

As Smallwood, whose name is on the press building of the Wyndham Championship thanks to his days of promoting the Greater Greensboro Open golf tournament, tried to take his time as he summed up what it means to lose a family friend who is moving away.

“When it’s all said and done, I’m not so sure the ACC’s loss of Greensboro is more significant than Greensboro’s loss of the ACC office,” he said. “I don’t think they’ll ever get a city that’s done as much for the ACC as Greensboro has done.”