Nobody was cheering harder for Tate Carney on Saturday than older brother, Cade, who was at Allegacy Stadium for Wake Forest’s 36-20 win over Vanderbilt.

For Tate, a redshirt freshman from Davie County, he’s absolutely thrilled to be following in his brother’s footsteps playing for the Demon Deacons. The two brothers are six years apart with Cade’s last season in 2019.

“He was six years younger than me but he was at every practice, every game and just was so into what I was doing when I played,” Cade said earlier this week. “And to now see him doing the same things means a lot to me and our family. It was so great to see how good he played the other day.”

Tate saw his most extensive action since signing with the Demon Deacons rushing for 117 yards on 13 carries with his first touchdown. He could have had a second touchdown but fumbled at the goal line.

“I had two fumbles in my career so he only gets one more,” Cade joked about the turnover.

Cade remembers after most every game when he wasn’t riding back to campus on the team bus his little brother and the family that included mom (Teddy) and father (Carl) would go out to dinner together.

“We would go out to eat with teammates’ families and he was the bag guy and I’d give him my gear,” Cade said. “So the other night he comes out and gives me his gear. I just thought that’s the way it was before, so now that the tide has changed and I'm his bag guy.”

Tate had an impressive run of 74 yards in the Vanderbilt game showing off speed that Cade said was impressive. But older brother isn’t about to give it up that younger brother is faster. Cade's longest run, by the way, was 55 yards in his redshirt freshman season in 2016.

“If you go by the 40, I’m faster,” Cade said. “But just maybe he might be faster in uniform and carrying the ball. I just know it was so awe-some to see him do so well and for Wake Forest to get the victory.”

Cade rushed for nearly 2,500 yards in his four-year career and scored 21 touchdowns from 2016 through 2019.

Cade said that when he joined the Demon Deacons the team was young and it was trying to build a program in Coach Dave Clawson’s early years in Winston-Salem.

“Tate’s now on a team that has so much experience and it’s mature so that’s just going to help him as this season goes on,” Cade said.

Cade, who wore No. 36, says he and Tate are the same height and about the same weight (5-foot-10 and around 210 pounds).

With Justice Ellison, who missed last week’s game because of the concussion protocol, and Demond Claiborne who had his breakout game with a career-high 165 yards on 26 carries, the Demon Deacons have thee quality running backs.

“It’s great to see all of those guys running the ball so well and I hate that Justice was out because he’s such a good leader,” Cade said. “I know after the game Tate was saying he hated that Justice had to sit out and not play so those guys all get along great.”

Tate hasn’t given much advice to his younger brother, but did offer him some on Friday night in a phone call before the Vanderbilt game.

“We knew he was going to play because he got a lot of reps in practice so I just told him to let it all soak in because it goes by fast,” Cade said. “I can’t believe how long it’s been since I played my last game, so I just told him that things will speed up so don’t take anything for granted.”

The well of Carney running backs, however, is now dry at the family home in Advance in Davie County.

"No, there's no more of us boys left at home so it's going to be awhile for another Carney going to Wake," Cade said laughing. "...It's just so cool what Tate is doing."