Livestreams will be key for fans to see CIAA basketball games

There is no fat TV contract that allows CIAA fans to sit around and watch regular-season games.

That means individual schools' livestream feeds will need to be in good, working shape in a season in which fans will not be permitted to attend CIAA basketball games.

That will be a challenge in the Division II conference because not all livestreams are set up the same and each campus is wired differently. Each campus varies as to what it can do as it tries to bring the live games into focus.

“We’ve already addressed this in meetings, and we want to make sure our fans and alumni can see the games when we are playing at home,” said Etienne Thomas, the Winston-Salem State athletics director.

The challenge with the livestream is having enough Wi-fi, and the Gaines Center isn’t exactly a modern structure. It was built in the late 1970s and needs improvements.

“That’s going to be important as we work on some creative ways to engage our fans and alumni while not being able to have them in the building,” Thomas said. “We want our fan experience to be dynamic, so we are figuring out ways to make that happen.”

Thomas said she hoped that a chat room during a livestream would allow fans to talk back and forth during games.