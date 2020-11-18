Livestreams will be key for fans to see CIAA basketball games

There is no fat TV contract that allows CIAA fans to sit around and watch regular-season games.
That means individual schools' livestream feeds will need to be in good, working shape in a season in which fans will not be permitted to attend CIAA basketball games.
That will be a challenge in the Division II conference because not all livestreams are set up the same and each campus is wired differently. Each campus varies as to what it can do as it tries to bring the live games into focus.
“We’ve already addressed this in meetings, and we want to make sure our fans and alumni can see the games when we are playing at home,” said Etienne Thomas, the Winston-Salem State athletics director.
The challenge with the livestream is having enough Wi-fi, and the Gaines Center isn’t exactly a modern structure. It was built in the late 1970s and needs improvements.
“That’s going to be important as we work on some creative ways to engage our fans and alumni while not being able to have them in the building,” Thomas said. “We want our fan experience to be dynamic, so we are figuring out ways to make that happen.”
Thomas said she hoped that a chat room during a livestream would allow fans to talk back and forth during games.
Meanwhile, the league's crown jewels, its conference tournaments for men and women, will still be played in Baltimore but won’t be full tournaments.
The women’s and men’s tournament semifinals and championship games are scheduled for Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore Feb. 25-27. Earlier tournament games will be on campuses.
“So we will still plan on having the tournament, but not as it’s been in the past with all of it being played in one city," said Clyde Doughty, Bowie State's athletics director and president of the CIAA Athletics Directors Association.
The conference concluded a long run in Charlotte in February with Baltimore agreeing to a three-year contract to play host to the tournament starting with this season.
Doughty could not say whether fans would be able to attend the semifinals and championship games in Baltimore. Those games are likely to be televised.
The tournament winners earn automatic bids to the NCAA Division II tournaments.
The CIAA schools also have sent numerous men's and women's teams to the Division II tournaments. The NCAA announced this week that the Division I men's tournament, with a 68-team field, would be moved to one geographic area, likely Indianapolis.
“We just don’t know yet with what will happen to the Division II tournament,” Doughty said.
During the CIAA regular season, schools playing within their own divisions will not play women’s-men’s doubleheaders like in past seasons. The games will be played opposite each other at the schools. When WSSU’s men play at Fayetteville State, for example, the women’s game will be played at the Gaines Center.
The games against Northern and Southern Division opponents will be doubleheaders, with about an hour between games.
