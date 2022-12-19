Local players help N.C. Central to big win over Jackson State in Celebration Bowl

It seems a lot of people forgot that there was another school playing in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

All the attention was centered on Coach Deion Sanders and undefeated Jackson State but it was N.C. Central that played the role of underdog to perfection. The Eagles won 41-34 in overtime to steal the show and the trophy.

Sanders was coaching his final game after three seasons at Jackson State before heading to Colorado to be its head coach.

Helping the Eagles win their first Celebration Bowl that boosted the MEAC’s stock were two former high-school stars from our area. Linebacker Max U’Ren (Mount Tabor) and safety Khalil Baker (East Forsyth) combined for 17 tackles.

Also playing in the championship game was long snapper Mykah Stone, a Winston-Salem native who played his senior year of high school at Hickory High School for his grandfather, Russell Stone. Russell Stone is a former head coach at West Forsyth.

Coach Trei Oliver and the Eagles finished 10-2 and claim the HBCU national championship in front of nearly 50,000 fans, the most to ever watch the game in its seven-year history.

Oliver, a former All-CIAA cornerback and punter when he played for the Eagles, didn’t sugarcoat it after the game about the lack of attention on his team. “The disrespect was real…,” he said in his postgame press conference.

U’Ren, who had seven tackles in the game, said it was obvious that nobody gave the Eagles much of a chance.

“They sort of gave us the underdog narrative and to us that was taking a shot at our team,” said U’Ren, a redshirt freshman. “We knew what kind of team we were so we just stayed out of the news (all week) as everybody else talked about Jackson State.”

U’Ren and Baker, who is a junior, came to N.C. Central having been state champions at East Forsyth and Mount Tabor. That common bond of coming from a winning program is a big deal.

“We joke a lot about it to other guys on the team that we won state championships in high school but now we’ve won a national championship and that’s an even bigger deal,” U’Ren said. “It’s great to know we accomplished one of our goals we had at the beginning of the season.”

Baker said when all the journalists left the locker room Oliver asked the 90 or so players in the room who had won state championships in high school.

"There were about 15 of us that stood up," Baker said. "So it's good that we were winners in high school and now we've got another ring. I'm going to put my (Celebration Bowl championship) ring right next to my East Forsyth championship ring."

The 10 wins are the most since the Eagles moved to the FCS level in 2010. The 10 wins were also the most since 2006 when the Eagles went 11-1 as members of the CIAA and in Division II.

While the Eagles did give up plenty of yardage and points, U’Ren says they were pleased with allowing just 68 rushing yards to the Tigers. Baker, who was the MEAC defensive player of the year, was named the game’s defensive MVP and was all over the field.

Baker, who was the first N.C. Central player to be named an FCS All-America earlier this month, said the Eagles struck to their game plan and didn't flinch even after falling behind.

“They definitely had the cameras and the reporters on their side but we just knew what kind of team we have and what kind of football we can play,” Baker said. “We just stuck to our plan and accomplished our goal.”

U'Ren said it was about making the big plays when they had to.

“From a points’ perspective we didn’t want to give up that many but just allowing the 68 yards against such a good running back (Sy’Veon Wilkerson) was great,” U’Ren said. “That shows how the front seven responded.”

Wilkerson had rushed for 1,100 yards heading into the game but was held to just 52 yards on 15 carries.

Wilkerson had rushed for 1,100 yards heading into the game but was held to just 52 yards on 15 carries.

"This is gives us a lot of confidence heading into next season," U'Ren said. "Our strength coach (Thomas Carroll) is already talking about our off-season workouts before spring ball. We'll celebrate this for awhile but then it's back to work."

Baker said the Eagles will lose only about eight seniors.

"We want to get right back to where we were this year," Baker said about 2023. "The sky is the limit for us."

Oliver brought the HBCU national championship trophy back to Durham.