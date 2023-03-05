GREENSBORO – State champions in high school at Northwest Guilford, and now, ACC champions at Virginia Tech.

That’s the path Liz Kitley and Cayla King took in helping the Hokies to their first ACC women’s basketball championship. The eighth-ranked Hokies took down Louisville 75-67 in front of more than 6,000 at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

And no, all of those fans were not part of the Kitley and King family. It only seemed that way.

During the long celebration on the court afterwards it was Kitley and King along with other teammates doing snow angels on the floor underneath the balloons that were released from the ceiling.

And then there were the tears from the families sitting not far from the bench.

“This is surreal,” said King’s father Tom. “Cayla and Liz used to come here to watch the tournament like in second grade and now they are ACC champions.”

Kitley, whose father is Ralph, who played at Wake Forest in the late 1980s and early 1990s, was also emotional as he watched her daughter get on the stage for the celebration. “This is unbelievable,” Ralph said.

For the local connection to the championship, the two high school teammates who won two state championships while at Northwest played huge roles in the victory.

Kitley had 20 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots and hit crucial free throws in the final minute while King’s defense on star Hailey Van Lith of the Cardinals was also big. Van Lith was just 4 of 17 shooting and struggled to get her shoot off a lot times against King.

"It's really cool,” Liz about having the support of her family which included her mom, Lorretta, and her older sister Raven. “My family has always showed up for me. They haven't missed a game this year besides when we went to the Bahamas, so I'll give them that. My aunts flew in, people from high school came and we had a ton of people in maroon and orange, and it felt like a home game at times. I think that benefitted us and gave us a lot of energy.

“It's really cool to win the whole thing in front of all your loved ones.”

The duo from Greensboro came to Blacksburg four years ago from Northwest Guilford and were part of the resurrection project for Coach Kenny Brooks, the first Black male head coach to win an ACC women's championship.

While Brooks was attending to the post-game news conference it was King with one of the nets around her neck in the locker room. She was keeping it for him while Kitley wore the other net at the news conference. In her news conference Kitley broke down in tears when asked about what Brooks and her teammates mean to her.

“Coach Brooks has built this program,” King said, “and I’m just so happy for him and he deserves it. He’s put so much into each and every one of us.”

Brooks said a big part of the win was King.

“Cayla King scored four points, and she did a phenomenal job on Hailey Van Lith, phenomenal,” Brooks said.

King didn’t mind talking about the hometown storyline with the Hokies winning the title, but she didn’t really care where the tournament was played.

“It’s really just a tournament and it could be in California so we didn’t care where it’s being played but it’s nice to be back here in Greensboro,” King said.

Kitley, the two-time player of the year in the ACC, has another season of eligibility and her father said he didn’t know if her daughter would come back for another season.

As Kitley celebrated with her teammates on the court she also made a beeline for her family and there were hugs all around. One of the biggest hug was for Raven, who is in the mid-range level for autism and is a big inspiration to Liz. Raven, who is nine years older than Liz, is as competitive as Liz and is a regular in the Special Olympics.

“I’m so proud of her,” Raven said a few minutes after the game as the balloons were hitting the floor of the coliseum.