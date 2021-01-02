Louisville holds on to defeat BC

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — David Johnson scored 14 of his career-high 20 points in the first half when Louisville established a double-digit lead and the Cardinals held off a second-half rally by Boston College to win 76-64 on Saturday.
Carlik Jones was only 3 of 13 from the field but made 9 of 11 from the line, including several late free throws in scoring 15 points. He added game highs with nine rebounds and six assists. Samuell Williamson added 12 points and Dre Davis 11 for the Cardinals (7-1, 2-0 ACC), who have won three straight.
Johnson made all four of his 3-pointers in the first half as the Cardinals went up 37-24. The lead reached a game-high 17 points in the first minute of the second half before the Eagles got within seven on Jay Heath's 3-pointer with 9:15 to go.
The Cardinals rebuilt a 15-lead with just under two minutes left. Makai Ashton-Langford scored five straight points and Heath added two in a last-gasp BC rally to close within eight but the Cardinals kept the Eagles at bay from the line, including six free throws from Jones.
Heath finished with four 3-pointers and a career-high 20 points. Wynston Tabbs added 15 points and Ashton-Langford 13 for the Eagles (2-7, 0-3), who have dropped eight of the last nine meetings against Louisville.
While the Cardinals shot 47% from the arc, the Eagles were only only 8 of 33 on 3-point attempts and shot only 33% overall.
Clemson 66, Miami 65: Aamir Simms scored 25 points and his last basket with 19 seconds left was the game winner as visiting Clemson beat Miami.
Nick Honor stole the ball from Kameron McGusty with four seconds left on Miami's final possession to secure the win.
Isaiah Wong made two free throws with 96 seconds left to cap a 10-2 run and the Hurricanes led 65-61. Honor responded with a 3-pointer with 1:05 to go, and following a Miami turnover, Simms connected on the game clincher.
Simms started the game with a pair of 3-pointers and a dunk and the Tigers led 8-3. PJ Hall's jumper with 11:47 before halftime gave Clemson a 21-9 lead.
Miami responded and outscored the Tigers 23-11 before intermission. The Hurricanes grabbed their first lead of the game on Earl Timberlake's layup with 45 seconds before the break and a 34-32 lead.
Simms finished 10-for-14 shooting. Clemson (8-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) now has seven of its eight wins over Power 5 conference affiliates
Wong led Miami (4-4, 1-2) with 13 points and Timberlake 11.