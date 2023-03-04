GREENSBORO – The defense never rested for Louisville and 10th-ranked Notre Dame never had a chance in the first semifinal of the ACC Women’s Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

“We were locked in,” said guard Hailey Van Lith of the Cardinals after they dismantled the Irish 64-38 to advance to Sunday’s championship game (1 p.m. on ESPN).

The Cardinals will go for their second ACC championship on Sunday, and for Coach Jeff Walz, it was all about his defense that went all out for 40 minutes.

“We communicated so well out there,” said Walz, who is in his 16th year and won the ACC title in 2018 but lost in 2021 in the title game to Notre Dame.

On offense the Cardinals (23-10) had balance with Van Lith scoring 15 points going 7 for 7 from the free throw line with Olvia Cochran scoring 12 points and pulling down eight rebounds in 22 minutes. Chrislyn Carr and Mykasa Robinson each had 10 points with Robinson also dishing out five assists.

Van Lith said she wasn’t sure how it would play out, but the Cardinals were ready from the opening tip.

“I had no idea how Notre Dame was going to play, but I knew how we were going to play,” she said. “We've had a great vibe, great practices….I knew how we were going to play, and we played that way. It was just a matter of if Notre Dame was going to match us or not.”

The Irish never found its shooting touch starting out slow and never recovered. It shot 17% in the first quarter, was at 24% at halftime and trailed 29-15 and in the third quarter the Cardinals blew the game open.

“If we want to continue to have success in this tournament (on Sunday) and then in the NCAA Tournament, that's what we have to do,” Walz said about his hard-charging Cardinals. “That's something that we've built this program on over a 16-year stretch is we might not score, but it's going to be damn hard for you to score.”

Serving as a little motivation was the loss in the final regular-season game by the Cardinals to the Irish 68-65 at home.

An early exit from last year's ACC Tournament was also fuel for the fire.

“I feel like that motivated us,” Cochran said about the loss last week to the Irish. “We knew we had them, but we let up in the fourth quarter and the second half, like we said. And we just kept putting the gas pedal, we kept putting our foot on the gas pedal, and we knew what we needed to do.”

The Irish, the regular-season champions in the ACC and the top seed, wound up shooting 31% for the game making just 16 baskets. It had 22 turnovers and were outrebounded 42-30.

Coach Niele Ivey of the Irish said: “It was a rough game today. I felt like the pressure really bothered us. Hats off to Louisville. I felt like they came out really locked in, shot the ball really well, had a really great game.”

Maddy Westbeld led the Irish with just nine points and the Irish was 1 of 10 on 3-point attempts.

“(Louisville) definitely came ready to play for 40 minutes, especially de-fensively,” Westbeld said. “They came out, obviously denied Sonia (Citron) and were double-teaming, put all their best defenders on her and just really strategically knew our personnel really well.”

The Cardinals will now focus on winning one more game, and it will start with their defense.

“It's a championship game,” Welz said. “If we have to talk about that, we've got some bigger problems. I don't think that's going to be an issue. The excitement of either playing Duke or Virginia Tech, both are very great programs, great basketball teams, and the opportunity to play for a championship.

“Our kids are excited. I have no doubts our effort is going to be the same tomorrow.”

