The Maui Invitational college basketball tournament is in talks with “several sites” within the continental United States to serve as an alternative to holding the event in Hawaii, tournament chairman Dave Odom said Thursday.
“We are considering a number of mainland sites in case we’re not able to go to Maui,” the former Wake Forest coach said. “We’re pretty far along with several sites.
“We’re not going to be left holding a bag, and we are going to have a tournament. We’re trying to work things out.”
Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports tweeted that the tournament is considering Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville as a possible location.
Source: The 2020 Maui Invitational is considering Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina as a potential location.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 3, 2020
Field includes North Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Stanford, Providence, UNLV, and Davidson. https://t.co/2MIfJUHgfI
Odom declined to name specific sites that the event is considering.
The eight-team tournament field for this season includes North Carolina, which has won the tournament four times, last in 2016, and Davidson. Also in the field are Indiana, Texas, Stanford, Providence, Alabama and UNLV.
Location isn’t the only detail of the Maui Invitational to be worked out. The Pac-12, Stanford's conference, has said its teams won’t play basketball until Jan. 1.
Odom said the tournament is in a waiting pattern until the NCAA announces start dates for practices and games. The tournament was originally scheduled for Nov. 23-25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.