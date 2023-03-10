GREENSBORO – There’s really no argument in the 70-year history of the ACC that the greatest game ever played was N.C. State’s epic 103-100 overtime win over Maryland in the ACC Tournament championship game in 1974.

It’s been 49 years since that showdown when the winner of the game was headed to the NCAA Tournament. The loser would be on the outside looking in.

Several of those players are here this week at the 70th ACC Tournament and reminisced about those glory days at the Greensboro Special Events Center next to the Greensboro Coliseum on Friday afternoon. David Thompson, Tom Burleson and Monte Towe of the Wolfpack and Len Elmore, Tom McMillien and Mo Howard were all on stage to talk about a game that changed college basketball.

After that season more than one school from a conference was able to be in the NCAA Tournament. Back then it didn’t matter that Maryland was ranked No. 3 and N.C. State was ranked No. 1.

“We didn’t get to go,” Elmore said about the 32-team field in 1974. “That’s sort of unbelievable but that’s how it worked back then.”

The ACC calls it the greatest game in ACC history.

Tim Peeler, a former sportswriter with the Greensboro News & Record, is an N.C. State graduate. He’s written two books on the N.C. State basketball program and is working on a third. He started putting together the reunion a couple of months ago.

“It’s just so cool to hear these guys talk about that game and to have them together here this weekend is a big treat,” Peeler said. “I was 9-years-old and watched that game and to sit here today and to have these players talk about the game is surreal.”

Back then the dunk was outlawed and there was no 3-point line or a shot clock.

“Just think if David would have been allowed to dunk back then,” Burleson said.

While the Terps and Wolfpack had heated battles with each other there was also a mutual respect. Norm Sloan of the Wolfpack and Lefty Driesell of the Terps were the head coaches back then.

Towe told a story about how not long after the game Driesell went to the team bus to address the Wolfpack.

“Lefty said 'go get those guys in the East Region,'” Towe said.

The Wolfpack did win the East Region, which was held at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, then turned around the next week and beat UCLA and Bill Walton in the semifinal at the Final Four and then Marquette in the championship game that was played at the Greensboro Coliseum.

“I just think of all the great memories in this building,” Burleson said about what he thinks about every time he visits the Greensboro Coliesum. “Does it feel like 49 years ago? Well, it does feel like it’s been that long but there are so many great memories that it always brings a smile to my face.”