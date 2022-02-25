'Mike from Durham' has some fun calling into Jim Boeheim's radio show

Maybe this is what Coach Mike Krzyzewski of Duke can do in his retirement, call basketball coaches’ shows to ask questions or to tell great stories.
It might not be a bad Plan B for the 75-year-old coaching icon.
Krzyzewski is retiring after this season and has been making final trips to several arenas, and Saturday will be his final trip to see one of his good friends in Coach Jim Boeheim of Syracuse.
Krzyzewski called into Boeheim’s radio show earlier this week.
Before @DukeMBB visits @Cuse_MBB this Saturday, "Mike from Durham" called into the Jim Boeheim radio show 😂 pic.twitter.com/Zul5dAIq2m— Learfield Audio (@LearfieldAudio) February 25, 2022
The Blue Devils and Orange play in snowy Syracuse on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game (ESPN).
“Mike from Durham” called in and the two hall of fame coaches had a great exchange.
Krzyzewski wanted to know why it always snows so much when the Blue Devils come to Syracuse, and Krzyzewski said he was also amazed at how good the area is about snow removal.
Krzyzewski’s wife, Mickie, who has been travelling with the team most of this season will also be making the trip. It’s her first time coming to the Carrier Dome.
“There’s a lot of pressure on you because this is your great wife Mickie’s first trip to the Carrier Dome,” Boeheim said.
Krzyzewski said his wife usually doesn’t agree to travel to snowy areas very often.
“For her to travel in the snow, you must be very special,” Krzyzewski said about Boeheim. “Either that or Julie (Boeheim’s wife) is special.”
Boeheim cracked back: "It's not me, that's for sure."
