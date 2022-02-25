'Mike from Durham' has some fun calling into Jim Boeheim's radio show

Krzyzewski wanted to know why it always snows so much when the Blue Devils come to Syracuse, and Krzyzewski said he was also amazed at how good the area is about snow removal.

Krzyzewski’s wife, Mickie, who has been travelling with the team most of this season will also be making the trip. It’s her first time coming to the Carrier Dome.

“There’s a lot of pressure on you because this is your great wife Mickie’s first trip to the Carrier Dome,” Boeheim said.

Krzyzewski said his wife usually doesn’t agree to travel to snowy areas very often.

“For her to travel in the snow, you must be very special,” Krzyzewski said about Boeheim. “Either that or Julie (Boeheim’s wife) is special.”

Boeheim cracked back: "It's not me, that's for sure."

