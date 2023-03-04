GREENSBORO - Award-winning sportswriter David Teel and former Duke basketball star Mike Gminski have been named the co-winners of the ACC's Marvin “Skeeter” Francis Award.

Gminski, a longtime television commentary, and Teel will be recognized next week at the ACC men’s basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The award is presented by the Atlantic Coast Sport Media Association (ACSMA) and it recognizes individuals for distinguished service or coverage to the ACC. Francis, who died at the age of 82 in July 2004, was a longtime associate commissioner in the ACC and a former sports information director at Wake Forest.

A 1980 Duke graduate, Gminski scored more than 2,300 points and 1,200 rebounds in his four-year career that included being part of two ACC championships reaching the 1978 NCAA championship game.

Gminski was selected seventh overall by the New Jersey Nets in the first round of the 1980 NBA Draft. He went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA, averaging nearly 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

In 2004, he was hired by Raycom as a color commentator for ACC basketball coverage and has held that position for 20 seasons. He served as a color commentator for CBS Sports’ coverage of the NCAA Tournament from 2004 to 2017, and has been a member of the Charlotte Hornets broadcast team as well.

"It's such an honor to receive the award that carries Skeeter's name and to do so alongside Mike, who, let the record show, scored 2,323 more points for Duke than I scored for JMU," Teel said in an e-mail.

Following graduation from James Madison University in 1981, Teel began his journalism career with short stints at newspapers in Ocean City, (Maryland), Lynchburg (Virginia) and Fayetteville (North Carolina). He joined the Newport News Daily Press in 1984, and for the next 36 years established himself as one of the country’s foremost reporters and columnists covering the ACC.

Teel has spent the last three years as a columnist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch and will cover his 40th New York Life ACC Tournament next week. A 14-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, Teel was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and into the United States Basketball Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2017. Teel, his wife Jill, and daughter Laura reside in Poquoson, Virginia.