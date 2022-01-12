 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mike Krzyzewski to miss Duke-Wake Forest game because of non-COVID illness
Mike Krzyzewski to miss Duke-Wake Forest game because of non-COVID illness

Miami Duke Basketball

Mike Krzyzewski coaching his Duke Blue Devils against Miami on Saturday night in Durham.

 Gerry Broome, Associated Press

Deacons and Blue Devils are playing at Joel Coliseum

A virus, although not COVID-19, has knocked Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski out of tonight's basketball game at Wake Forest. 

Jon Scheyer, who has been introduced as the head coach who will succeed Krzyzewski when he retires at season's end, will direct the Blue Devils in the game at Joel Coliseum (7 p.m., ACC).

Krzyzewski's Duke teams, over 42 seasons, have compiled a 57-28 record against Wake Forest and are 18-12 in Winston-Salem.

With his absence tonight, this means that Krzyzewski's last visit to Winston-Salem as head coach came on Feb. 17, 2021, when the Blue Devils defeated the Demon Deacons 84-60 during Steve Forbes' first season at Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, is credited with 1,182 career victories, the most in NCAA men's basketball history.

