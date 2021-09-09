N.C. A&T Aggies go to Duke on Friday night searching for first victory

N.C. A&T, while looking for its first win of the football season, also will expect to learn when it visits Duke on Friday night.

Coach Sam Washington’s Aggies, who played their first game in 20 months last week in a 29-18 loss at Furman, will face a Power Five program on its home field, Wallace Wade Stadium, although one that lost at Charlotte on Sept. 3.

"The biggest thing is that we stay unified,” Washington said about the challenge from the first game to Friday’s second game. “This ball game we can learn a lot from and it's either going to make us stronger or weaker. It's my hope and my wish that it makes us stronger."

Three things to watch:

A&T's defense

The Aggies were without their starting front four defensive linemen in the loss to Furman because of injuries and illness. So more of a pass rush should be evident against Coach David Cutcliffe's Blue Devils.

"We were missing all four of them, and that's tough when you play with your backups, but Devin Harrell, Jermaine (McDaniel) and (Karfa) Kaba and Michael Branch will be back,” Washington said.