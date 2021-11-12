N.C. A&T Aggies heading to play S.C. State in a non-conference game

A preview of the N.C. A&T-S.C. State football game:
When
1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where
Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, S.C.
Radio
Records
N.C. A&T: 4-5
S.C. State: 5-4
What to watch for
1. No, S.C. State has not followed Hampton and N.C. A&T into the Big South. This is a non-conference game between the two former MEAC rivals. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in MEAC play and could wind up representing the conference in the Celebration Bowl.
2. The Aggies are not in position to win a conference title are forced to play out the season with two games left on their schedule. They can salvage an above .500 record with two wins and will need their defense to show up like it did last week in a win over Charleston Southern.
3. The Aggies escaped with a 22-20 win in Orangeburg in 2019 and they appear evenly matched again. Quarterback Corey Fields is hitting just 50% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdown passes and has had 11 interceptions for the Bulldogs.
What they’re saying
"Football players make football plays. That man is a football player. He came in ready to participate as a freshman. Very few freshmen have played in this scheme. His football IQ is unbelievable, and he has readiness. He is always ready to play.” – Aggies coach Sam Washington when asked about linebacker Jacob Roberts, who had 11 tackles, including three sacks, at Charleston Southern.
“The general attitude (of the team) is just that we were hungry coming out for that game and show that we’re not going to have a losing season and that we don’t want to be losers in a sense.” - Freshman running back Bhayshul Tuten about breaking the three-game losing streak last week.
“Of course that’s what this linebacker corps likes to do and that’s blitz so when we get the opportunity we make the best of it.” - Roberts on his three sacks.
