N.C. A&T Aggies heading to play S.C. State in a non-conference game

A preview of the N.C. A&T-S.C. State football game:

When

1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where

Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, S.C.

Radio

Records

N.C. A&T: 4-5

S.C. State: 5-4

What to watch for

1. No, S.C. State has not followed Hampton and N.C. A&T into the Big South. This is a non-conference game between the two former MEAC rivals. The Bulldogs are 4-0 in MEAC play and could wind up representing the conference in the Celebration Bowl.

2. The Aggies are not in position to win a conference title are forced to play out the season with two games left on their schedule. They can salvage an above .500 record with two wins and will need their defense to show up like it did last week in a win over Charleston Southern.