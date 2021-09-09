N.C. A&T Aggies hope to rebound at Duke with a Friday night game in Durham

N.C. A&T will be hoping for all of its rust will be gone for its second game of the season on Friday night in Durham against Duke.

Coach Sam Washington’s Aggies, who played their first game in 20 months last week in a 29-18 road loss to Furman, admitted the Aggies were rusty from so much time between games.

The defending HBCU national champions will get a chance to even their record against the Blue Devils (0-1). It won’t be easy against a Power Five program on their home field, but Washington is optimistic about the improvement he expects to see.

"I think the biggest thing is that we stay unified,” Washington said about the challenge from the first game to Friday’s second game. “This ball game we can learn a lot from and it's either going to make us stronger or weaker. It's my hope and my wish that it makes us stronger."

Here are three things to watch heading into Friday’s game.

The defense as a whole