N.C. A&T Aggies hope to rebound at Duke with a Friday night game in Durham

N.C. A&T will be hoping for all of its rust will be gone for its second game of the season on Friday night in Durham against Duke.
Coach Sam Washington’s Aggies, who played their first game in 20 months last week in a 29-18 road loss to Furman, admitted the Aggies were rusty from so much time between games.
The defending HBCU national champions will get a chance to even their record against the Blue Devils (0-1). It won’t be easy against a Power Five program on their home field, but Washington is optimistic about the improvement he expects to see.
"I think the biggest thing is that we stay unified,” Washington said about the challenge from the first game to Friday’s second game. “This ball game we can learn a lot from and it's either going to make us stronger or weaker. It's my hope and my wish that it makes us stronger."
Here are three things to watch heading into Friday’s game.
The defense as a whole
The Aggies were without their starting front four defensive linemen in the loss to Furman because of injuries and illness. There wasn’t much of a pass rush last weekend but that should change. Washington said having his starters back will make a difference. "Our front four - our legitimate front four - will be back this coming Saturday. Actually, we were missing all four of them and that's tough when you play with your backups, but Devin Harrell, Jermaine (McDaniel) and (Karfa) Kaba and Michael Branch will be back.” While the defensive line will be intact the same can’t be said for the secondary where D.J. Crossen suffered a concussion early in Saturday’s loss. He’s in the concussion protocol and will miss Saturday’s game with no word on when he might return.
A better running game
Star running back Jah-Maine Martin was held to 12 carries and only 33 yards as Furman had an answer for him every time he touched the ball. The Aggies must improve their running game to take the pressure of quarterback Jalen Fowler, who made his first career start against Furman. “We need to block people and we need to push people and we need to dominate the line of scrimmage,” Washington said, “and we didn't do that and I think that's where it all begins…. We’ll make those necessary adjustments.”
Duke also lost opener
The Blue Devils lost on the road at Charlotte last weekend but got an outstanding performance from running back Mataeo Durant who set the school rushing record for a game with 255 yards that included two touchdowns of more than 50 yards. “They are faster and No. 21 (Durant) can play so speed is going to be the significant difference," Washington said. The Aggies and Blue Devils last played on Sept. 7, 2019 with the Blue Devils winning 45-13.
