N.C. A&T Aggies roll past Robert Morris 41-14 to open Big South Conference play in style

Defensively, the Aggies struggled on third down in the first half, something Washington said they had to adjust to in the second half.

Defensive back Najee Reams, who had eight tackles, agreed with Washington that this was the Aggies' most complete game of the season.

“It’s really about getting back to our base,” Reams said of shutting down the Colonials in the second half. “We had to be disciplined with our eyes and when we know where to go, and we execute like that, we stop everything.”

Fowler said the first conference win in the Big South didn’t feel any different than when they were the dominant program in the MEAC. Trying to conquer a new conference will have its road blocks, but so far, so good.

“It was just football,” Fowler said. “It didn’t feel any differently, it just felt like any other week. I’m proud to be a part of history, and it was the first win in the Big South but it was just another game for us.”

Robert Morris;0;7;7;0;—;14

N.C. A&T;10;10;7;14;—;41

N – Brown 35 field goal

N – Tuten 18 run (Brown kick)