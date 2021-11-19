N.C. A&T Aggies will end football season with home game against Gardner-Webb on Saturday

What they’re saying

“I don't think it's damaged. He's just not having success, and one thing we need for the quarterback, that position, is to be confident and have results, and right now, that's not what we're getting." – Coach Sam Washington about quarterback Jalen Fowler.

"It's extremely important. This is the game that, as a senior, you remember most. You've played four years of football here, somewhere, but this is the game that you remember most, that very last one. So we're going to do all we can to send them off in a very good way." – Washington on senior day for the Aggies.

"They're a good football team, and I'm not just saying that. They're schematically possibly one of the better teams we have faced this year. Their scheme is really good. I'm going to tip my hat. The coaching staff knows what they're doing. It's going to be a big challenge for us. They want to run the football, but they're capable of throwing the football. Offensively, it's going to be a challenge. Defensively, they're pretty active.” – Washington sizing up Gardner-Webb.

