N.C. A&T Aggies will end season with a home game against Gardner-Webb on Saturday

A preview of the Gardner-Webb-N.C. A&T football game:
When
1 p.m. Saturday
Where
Truist Stadium, Greensboro
Records
N.C. A&T: 3-3 Big South, 5-5 overall
Gardner-Webb: 1-5, 3-7
What to watch for
1. The Aggies found out it wasn’t an easy trek through their first season in the Big South but they can salvage a better than .500 record with a win on Saturday. They can end the season on a three-game win streak and some momentum going into spring practice.
2. It’s hard to say who will see a majority of time at quarterback this week. Jalen Fowler was replaced last week with Kinglsey Ifedl and Ifedl was solid as the Aggies beat S.C. State. Fowler has played a majority of time this season and both of them will be back next season so Saturday’s game could be an audition as to who might be the No. 1 quarterback going into spring practice.
3. N.C. A&T and Gardner-Webb played in 2017 and ’18 with the Aggies winning both games. Now it’s a conference game and if the Aggies can get a win they can finish third in the conference. Gardner-Webb hasn’t been very good on the road and have dropped nine straight games within the conference while traveling away from Boiling Springs.
What they’re saying
“I don't think it's damaged. He's just not having success, and one thing we need for the quarterback, that position, is to be confident and have results, and right now, that's not what we're getting." – Coach Sam Washington about quarterback Jalen Fowler.
"It's extremely important. This is the game that, as a senior, you remember most. You've played four years of football here, somewhere, but this is the game that you remember most, that very last one. So we're going to do all we can to send them off in a very good way." – Washington on senior day for the Aggies.
"They're a good football team, and I'm not just saying that. They're schematically possibly one of the better teams we have faced this year. Their scheme is really good. I'm going to tip my hat. The coaching staff knows what they're doing. It's going to be a big challenge for us. They want to run the football, but they're capable of throwing the football. Offensively, it's going to be a challenge. Defensively, they're pretty active.” – Washington sizing up Gardner-Webb.
Tickets and information
336-727-4081