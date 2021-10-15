N.C. A&T Aggies will hit the road for the first time in the Big South

A preview of the N.C. A&T-Kennesaw State football game:

When

5 p.m. Saturday

Where

Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, Ga.

Television

ESPN Plus

Records

N.C. A&T: 2-0 Big South, 3-2 overall

Kennesaw State: 1-0, 4-1

What to watch for

1. The Owls are ranked 15th in the FCS poll and it’s no secret they have one of the best running games in the Big South. The Aggies’ challenge will be to stop, or at the very least contain the duel threat quarterback Xavier Shepherd who leads them in rushing with 438 yards on 101 carries and has scored nine touchdowns. The triple-option offense revolves around Shepherd’s ability to read defenses.

2. This is a good test for the Aggies to see how they stack up in their new conference. The Owls have been one of the top tier teams in the Big South for a while and in 2019 they reached the FCS playoffs.