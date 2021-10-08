N.C. A&T Aggies will play winless North Alabama on Saturday in Greensboro

A preview of the North Alabama-N.C. A&T football game:
When
1 p.m. Saturday
Where
Truist Stadium, Greensboro
Television
ESPN Plus
Records
North Alabama: 0-1 Big South, 0-5 overall
N.C. A&T: 1-0, 2-2
What to watch for
1. The Aggies found their running game just in time as they hit the meat of their Big South Conference schedule. Running back Jah-Maine Martin’s early-season ankle in-jury appears to be fine. He scored his first two touch-downs last week in a blowout win over Robert Morris and rushed for 105 yards on 14 carries. If the Aggies can remain balanced on offense between the run and the pass they are tough to beat.
2. The Aggies are on a two-game win streak thanks to better play from their defense but Coach Sam Washington was not happy about their first half last week. The Aggies gave up too much on third down and Robert Morris stayed on the field for long stretches.
3. North Alabama may be 0-5 but it’s a good 0-5 losing to several quality opponents. Last Saturday at home the Lions led 24-7 against Campbell but a barrage of turnovers in the second half led to a 48-31 loss to the Camels. If the Aggies look past the Lions it could be interesting on Saturday. The Aggies are an impressive 42-6 over the last 10 seasons at Truist Stadium.
What they’re saying
"They are a team that likes to line up and run the ball right at you, and that will be a challenge for us defensively. They'll be one of the best running teams that we will face all season,” Coach Chris Willis of North Alabama said.
"The best 0-5 team I've ever seen in my life. Offensively, I just don't get it. I think they've led in four to five games going into the fourth quarter and some kind of way the other teams have found a way to win the football game. But they're a very scary team because they can do pretty much anything,” Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies said.
"I'm just getting started. I'm not satisfied. I feel like I left some on the field. First off, I have to congratulate and thank my offensive line for keeping me up. My teammates, my coaches, my family, just keeping me up and my head in the game, and it paid off,” running back Jah-Maine Martin said about his breakout game this season against Robert Morris.
Noteworthy: North Alabama is ineligible for the Big South Conference title as it transitions to the FBS level of Division I. North Alabama’s games within the conference do count in the standings.
Tickets and information
Getting in the stadium
All spectators must show proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or of a negative COVID test from the previous 72 hours, both with photo IDs. WSSU will have stations around the stadium for spectators to visit. The proof may be the paper vaccination card, a digital image of the card or digital proof of vaccination from the state Department of Health. For more information go here.
