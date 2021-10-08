N.C. A&T Aggies will play winless North Alabama on Saturday in Greensboro

What they’re saying

"They are a team that likes to line up and run the ball right at you, and that will be a challenge for us defensively. They'll be one of the best running teams that we will face all season,” Coach Chris Willis of North Alabama said.

"The best 0-5 team I've ever seen in my life. Offensively, I just don't get it. I think they've led in four to five games going into the fourth quarter and some kind of way the other teams have found a way to win the football game. But they're a very scary team because they can do pretty much anything,” Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies said.

"I'm just getting started. I'm not satisfied. I feel like I left some on the field. First off, I have to congratulate and thank my offensive line for keeping me up. My teammates, my coaches, my family, just keeping me up and my head in the game, and it paid off,” running back Jah-Maine Martin said about his breakout game this season against Robert Morris.

Noteworthy: North Alabama is ineligible for the Big South Conference title as it transitions to the FBS level of Division I. North Alabama’s games within the conference do count in the standings.