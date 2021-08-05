N.C. A&T football program begins practice and a new era in the Big South Conference

The unknowns are plenty as N.C. A&T's football program heads into its initial season in the Big South Conference.

The Aggies, who won the last four MEAC championships in the conference they left behind, will open practice on Friday afternoon. Coach Sam Washington has had a smooth transition his first two years taking over for the retired Rod Broadway.

Now comes a different challenge in a different conference.

The Aggies will have 25 practices before their opener on Sept. 4 at Furman. Because the 2020 season was canceled during the pandemic, A&T has not played since beating Alcorn State 64-44 in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 21, 2019.

“My concern is the fact that we have not played in two years,” Washington said. “Just the tackling alone is a concern because doing drills with the tackling dummy isn’t the same as a one-on-one, open-field tackle in a game.”

Five things to know about A&T heading into Friday's first practice.

1. Most everything is new

The comfortable feeling of being in the MEAC won’t mean anything in a new conference. There are new schools to play against and plenty of things to learn about the Big South.