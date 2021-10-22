N.C. A&T heads to familiar place with game at Hampton on Saturday

What they’re saying

"They are a very big, powerful, explosive team. I was very impressed watching them on tape. They can run the ball offensively, and the quarterback has two dynamic receivers and perhaps the best receiver that we've faced so far this year, so we're going to have to be very disciplined and get some pass rush. I'm a true believer that the best pass defense is pass rush. So we're going to have to do our job in the secondary…” – Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies.