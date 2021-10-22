N.C. A&T heads to familiar place with game at Hampton on Saturday

A preview of the N.C. A&T-Hampton football game:
When
2 p.m. Saturday
Where
Armstrong Stadium, Hampton Va.
Television
ESPN Plus
Records
N.C. A&T: 2-1 Big South, 3-3 overall
Hampton: 0-2, 2-4
What to watch for
1. The old MEAC rivals will meet for the first time as Big South Conference members. The Pirates have a lot of speed and it starts with their wide receivers. Jadakis Bonds, Hazekiah Grimsley and KeyRon Catlett have combined for 70 catches and nine touchdowns this sea-son.
2. The Aggies have no choice but to respond in a positive way after getting soundly defeated by Kennesaw State last week 14-0. It’s not often the Aggies get shut out but poor special teams and little offense was too much to overcome.
3. The defense of the Aggies has nothing to apologize for because it did about as well as could expect. Giving up just 14 points should win you most ballgames. Look for the defense to have an even better game against the Pirates, who are averaging 26 points per game.
What they’re saying
"They are a very big, powerful, explosive team. I was very impressed watching them on tape. They can run the ball offensively, and the quarterback has two dynamic receivers and perhaps the best receiver that we've faced so far this year, so we're going to have to be very disciplined and get some pass rush. I'm a true believer that the best pass defense is pass rush. So we're going to have to do our job in the secondary…” – Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies.
"This particular (Hampton) staff is different than what we faced three years ago, so it's all new to us, to be honest with you. The environment is probably the only thing we'll be familiar with." – Washington said about facing an old rival.
Noteworthy: The last time Hampton and N.C. A&T played was in 2016 with the Aggies winning 31-9 in Greensboro. Running back Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) had three touchdown runs and rushed for 256 yards on 26 carries.
Tickets and information
336-727-4081