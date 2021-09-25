N.C. A&T rolls to a 37-14 win over N.C. Central on Saturday night

Notes: N.C. A&T will play at Truist Stadium again on Saturday with its first Big South Conference game against Robert Morris at 1 p.m. N.C. Central will play at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday…. Even though the Eagles and Aggies aren’t in the MEAC together anymore there is a 10-year contract to play each other. Next year’s game is scheduled for Durham but could be moved to Charlotte…. On the Aggies’ second possession linebacker Cole Williams of the Eagles was ejected for targeting. Because of the targeting he’ll have to miss next week’s first half of the game at Mississippi Valley State. Later in the first half cornerback Amir McNeil was ejected for targeting for the Aggies. He’ll also miss next week’s first half against Robert Morris.