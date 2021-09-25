N.C. A&T rolls to a 37-14 win over N.C. Central on Saturday night

GREENSBORO – The Blue Death defense returned and was in full force in N.C. A&T’s easy 37-14 win over rival N.C. Central on Saturday night.
The offense wasn’t bad either.
The Aggies scored on five of their first seven possessions with the starters in the game as quarterback Jalen Fowler guided a balanced attack. Senior running back Kashon Baker rushed for a career-high 161 yards on 12 carries and scored on an electrifying 47-yard run in the first quarter that set the tone.
Fowler was 18 of 28 passing for 144 yards with a touchdown.
Coach Sam Washington put in his second string with 13 minutes left in the game, but decided to put Fowler back into the game after the Eagles got a late touchdown.
The Aggies also got three field goals from freshman Andrew Brown including a 45-yarder late in the third quarter.
The win was the fourth straight for the Aggies.
In the first half the Aggies were near perfect on offense scoring on four of five possessions and getting a blocked punt that led to a touchdown.
The special team’s play of the night came when Jacob Roberts blocked a punt deep in Eagles’ territory and Jazir Staton recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
On the final play of the half quarterback Fowler found Elijah Bowick for a 14-yard touchdown as Bowick made a nice catch while keeping a foot in bounds to make it 27-3 at halftime.
The Aggies churned out 295 yards of offense in the first half and had 350 yards after three quarters.
Notes: N.C. A&T will play at Truist Stadium again on Saturday with its first Big South Conference game against Robert Morris at 1 p.m. N.C. Central will play at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday…. Even though the Eagles and Aggies aren’t in the MEAC together anymore there is a 10-year contract to play each other. Next year’s game is scheduled for Durham but could be moved to Charlotte…. On the Aggies’ second possession linebacker Cole Williams of the Eagles was ejected for targeting. Because of the targeting he’ll have to miss next week’s first half of the game at Mississippi Valley State. Later in the first half cornerback Amir McNeil was ejected for targeting for the Aggies. He’ll also miss next week’s first half against Robert Morris.
N.C. Central 3 0 0 11 - 14
N.C. A&T 10 17 3 7 - 37
A&T – Brown 39 field goal
A&T – Baker 37 run (Brown kick)
NCC – Olivo 30 field goal
A&T – Brown 25 field goal
A&T – Roberts blocked punt recovered in end zone by Staton (Brown kick)
A&T – Bowick 14 pass from Fowler (Brown kick)
A&T – Brown 45 field goal
NCC – Olivo 39 field goal
NCC - McDaniel 77 pass from Richard (McDaniel pass from Richard)
A&T - Tuten 4 run (Brown kick)
A - 15,009
