N.C. A&T to play first football game in Big South Conference

A preview of the Robert Morris-N.C. A&T football game:

When

1 p.m. Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

How to watch

ESPN3

Records

Robert Morris: 0-0 Big South, 1-1 overall

N.C. A&T: 0-0 Big South, 1-2

What to watch for

1. It’s a new conference for A&T and for Robert Morris, so the two schools are playing each other for the first time. With not a lot of familiarity, it’s hard to see how this game might go. Robert Morris defeated Howard, a former A&T rival in the MEAC, 22-16 last week.

2. The Aggies have plenty of confidence coming off their first win, a pounding of N.C. Central last weekend. The Blue Death defense was active and engaged in the victory over the Eagles. Through two games Robert Morris has shown balance between the run and the pass but was shut out in its opener 45-0 by Central Michigan.