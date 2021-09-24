N.C. A&T to play first home game of the season, against N.C. Central

A preview of the N.C. Central-N.C. A&T football game:

When

6 p.m. Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

TV

ESPN+

Records

N.C. Central: 2-1

N.C. A&T: 0-2

What to watch for

1. Can the Aggies find a running game? Jah-Maine Martin has yet to have a breakout game this season, and if the Aggies are going to avoid an 0-3 record they’ll need a productive running game.

2. The rivalry is always there. It doesn’t much matter that N.C. Central and A&T are not playing in the same conference anymore. This game is always a big one and it doesn’t even matter what sport is being played. These two schools are the biggest HBCUs in the state and this game usually always delivers.