N.C. A&T to play first home game of the season, against N.C. Central

Hall of Fame Weekend
North Carolina A&T is inducting 10 into its hall of fame.
Don Corbett: He is the all-time leader in wins as the men's basketball coach. He became the head coach at N.C. A&T in 1979 and compiled a 256-143 (.642) record in 14 seasons. His teams won 20 or more games six times, including a 26-3 mark during the 1987-88 season. It is the most wins ever compiled in a season by a N.C. A&T men’s basketball team. Corbett, who died in 2018, won seven regular-season championships and won seven straight MEAC tournament titles from 1982-88.
Warren “Big Time” Reynolds: He began coaching in 1964 at Ballard Hudson Senior High School and quickly developed a powerhouse program and led his team to the 1968 Georgia High School State Basketball Championship. His success caught the eye of A&T football coach Hornsby Howell and men’s basketball coach Cal Irvin. They not only recruited Reynolds’ players to A&T, but they also recruited him. Reynolds became an assistant coach under Irvin in 1970. Two years later, he would succeed the legendary coach as the university transitioned to the MEAC. Reynolds coached the Aggies from 1972-77, leading the program to its first-ever MEAC tournament title.
Alonza Barnett Jr.: He excelled as a three-sport star at Southwest Onslow High School in Jacksonville. He played quarterback at A&T for Coach Mo Forte before Bill Hayes decided to move Barnett to defensive back, where he played strong safety. Barnett adjusted well, becoming a part-time starter during his redshirt freshman season. Then, he became a full-time starter for the remainder of his career. He earned MEAC all-conference honorable mention honors as a sophomore, followed by two years of being named first-team All-MEAC.
Curtis Burgins: He formed the other half of the Aggies fearsome safety duo with Al Barnette. Together, the two safeties owned the defensive backfield, accumulating multiple interceptions. Burgins arrived in 1990 out of Newton-Conover High School. He was a four-year starter for the Aggies at free safety under Bill Hayes. Burgins helped the Aggies win back-to-back MEAC titles in 1991 and 1992.
Qasim Mitchell: He won numerous awards including MEAC offensive lineman of the year, All-MEAC honors and All-American accolades. Mitchell went on to play for the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers.
Timothy Williams: A Dudley High School graduate, Williams chose to follow in his mother’s footsteps and attend N.C. A&T in 1981. Williams finished his career as a four-time All-MEAC football selection, a two-time All-American and runner-up for player of the year. The Minnesota Vikings drafted Williams in 1985.
Joe Binion: He's considered to be the best men’s basketball player in N.C. A&T history. The 6-foot-8 forward, out of Rochester, N.Y., went on to win MEAC player of the year three times. He also won outstanding player for the MEAC tournament twice, and he helped the Aggies earn the school’s first three trips to the NCAA tournament.
Eric Boyd: He attended Independence Senior High School in Charlotte, and played football and basketball. Boyd was one of the best quarterbacks in the state and earned interest in playing football at Clemson, but chose to play basketball at N.C. A&T. Boyd, who died in 2020, played point guard and shooting guard, leading the Aggies in assists in all four seasons of his career and in 1985 was the MEAC player of the year.
Bruce Jenkins III: He had a fabulous career at N.C. A&T, scoring more than 1,000 points and grabbing more than 500 rebounds. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fitness and wellness management. After receiving his degree, Jenkins played in the USBL for the Oklahoma Storm under Coach Kareem Abdul Jabbar and leading them to a championship in 2002. Jenkins works as an administrator in the education sector with the Washington D.C. public school system.
Odell Benders, Jr.: He played three sports at East Carteret High School before coming to A&T to run track. He spent one year at Fayetteville State before transferring to N.C. A&T. Once he became an Aggie, Benders thrived in the high jump. He received five All-MEAC honors, winning three event conference titles during his career. He also helped the Aggies win two MEAC championships (1996 indoor and 1996 outdoor).
