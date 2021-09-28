N.C. A&T will venture into the Big South with first conference game on Saturday

N.C. A&T's football program will venture into new territory on Saturday with its debut game in the Big South Conference.

The Aggies (1-2) will play Robert Morris (1-1) at Truist Stadium. Both schools are rookies in the Big South and will be playing each other for the first time.

It’s hard to quantify what the Aggies, the champions of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference the last three seasons, will be up against in terms of a new conference. Monmouth and Kennesaw State made the FCS playoffs in 2019 and are considered two of the league' best programs.

Aggies coach Sam Washington said it’s hard to compare the MEAC to the Big South.

“I think they throw to run,” Washington said about his general opinion of the Big South. “Most teams run to throw, and I think that’s going to be a big difference.”

According to 2019 conference statistics, seven of the eighth schools passed for more yards than they rushed. With the addition of A&T and Robert Morris the conference has nine football-playing schools. Presbyterian plays football in the Pioneer League but is considered a full-time member of the Big South, and North Alabama is ineligible for the conference title as it transfers to the FBS level.