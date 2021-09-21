N.C. A&T working on ways to spring Jah-Maine Martin and running game

Digging out of an 0-2 hole becomes harder this week for the N.C. A&T football team with N.C. Central visiting Greensboro on Saturday night.

The Eagles and Aggies will clash with nothing more on the line than pride in a rivalry that began with a 13-13 tie in 1924. The Aggies have moved from the Mid-Eastern Conference, to which Central belongs, to the Big South Conference.

“Central probably has the most improved team that we’ve seen here recently," Aggies coach Sam Washington said. "We knew Coach (Trei) Oliver would get them turned around."

The Aggies, after an open date, will try to find their running game. In losses to Furman and Duke, the Aggies averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. In 2019, they averaged 5.9 yards on their way to a 9-3 record.

Star running back Jah-Maine Martin, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 2019, hasn’t found many lanes. He has carried 25 times for 53 yards, or 2.1 yards per carry.

“We need to block up front,” Washington said. “This is going to be a trench game.”

The Aggies have worked on their offensive line scheme since playing Duke on Sept. 10.