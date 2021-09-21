 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
N.C. A&T working on ways to spring Jah-Maine Martin and running game
0 Comments
top story

N.C. A&T working on ways to spring Jah-Maine Martin and running game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
NC A&T vs NCCU football 2019

N.C. A&T's Jah-Maine Martin running against N.C. Central during the 2019 season.

 H. Scott Hoffmann /News & Record

12 noon | Sept 20th 2021

Digging out of an 0-2 hole becomes harder this week for the N.C. A&T football team with N.C. Central visiting Greensboro on Saturday night.

The Eagles and Aggies will clash with nothing more on the line than pride in a rivalry that began with a 13-13 tie in 1924. The Aggies have moved from the Mid-Eastern Conference, to which Central belongs, to the Big South Conference.

“Central probably has the most improved team that we’ve seen here recently," Aggies coach Sam Washington said. "We knew Coach (Trei) Oliver would get them turned around."

The Aggies, after an open date, will try to find their running game. In losses to Furman and Duke, the Aggies averaged just 3.5 yards per carry. In 2019, they averaged 5.9 yards on their way to a 9-3 record.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Star running back Jah-Maine Martin, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 2019, hasn’t found many lanes. He has carried 25 times for 53 yards, or 2.1 yards per carry.

“We need to block up front,” Washington said. “This is going to be a trench game.”

The Aggies have worked on their offensive line scheme since playing Duke on Sept. 10.

“We have to be more aggressive up front and get a hat on a hat and move some people,” Washington said.

Washington wants to get Martin into what he called the second level of the Eagles’ defense. Furman and Duke bottled Martin at every turn, limiting his longest run to 14 yards.

“If we get him to the second level, he’ll be able to do some things that are special,” Washington said. “Up front is where it begins and ends for Jah-Maine Martin. We just have to create some gaps and movement, and we’ll be fine.”

The Aggies had not had a two-game losing streak since the end of the 2016 season, losses to Central in the final regular-season game and at Richmond in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The last time the Aggies were 0-2 was in 2010, when they went 1-10.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

N.C. Central at A&T

When

6 p.m. Saturday

Where

Truist Stadium, Greensboro

TV

ESPN+

Records

N.C. Central: 2-1.

N.C. A&T: 0-2

Notable

Fans must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of game time. Unvaccinated fans under 12 years of age are required to show proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the game.

Tickets and information

ncataggies.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Preview: Miami Dolphins vs Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News