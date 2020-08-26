N.C. State’s season-opening football game against Virginia Tech has been pushed back to because of an identified cluster of COVID-19 in its athletics department.
The Wolfpack’s game at Virginia Tech will be played Sept. 26, the school announced today. Both teams previously had an off week scheduled for that date.
The shift means that the Wolfpack’s first game of the season becomes its Sept. 19 home game against Wake Forest.
On Monday, N.C. State announced it was temporarily pausing all athletics activities because of 22 positive tests within the department.
State also has announced that it is suspending season ticket sales and will sell only single-game tickets because of the uncertainty over how many spectators will be allowed in Carter-Finley Stadium.
State will give customers the chance to reinvest their money toward a "Preserve the Pack" campaign, to apply credit toward 2021 season ticket renewals or to receive a refund.
In a letter to boosters, the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported, athletics director Boo Corrigan said the financial loss from suspending season tickets could be up to $21 million. Corrigan also expects State to spend $2 million on COVID-19 testing for athletes, coaches and staff, the N&O reported.
