N.C. State, South Carolina schedule two-game football series

RALEIGH — N.C. State has added a two-game football series with South Carolina in 2030 and 2031.

State will play in Columbia, S.C., in 2030, and the teams will meet at Raleigh's Carter-Finley Stadium in 2031.

State and South Carolina first meet in 1900. They played each other every year from 1956 to 1970 as ACC members before South Carolina left the league and continued to meet each year through 1991.

The most recent meeting came in 2017 in Charlotte, with South Carolina winning 35-28.