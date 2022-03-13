N.C. State women get a No. 1 seed; South Carolina is No. 1 seed in Greensboro Region

N.C. State's women's basketball team, led by Summerfield's Elissa Cunane, is the No. 1 seed in the Bridgeport, Conn., Region, and the Greensboro Region could become a hot ticket with overall No. 1 seed and top-ranked South Carolina expected to play in the Coliseum during the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolfpack will play Saturday against Longwood or Mount St. Mary's, who will meet in a First Four game in the newly expanded, 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Pairings were announced Sunday night.

The play-in game is Thursday, and the Wolfpack gets the winner Saturday at Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.

State would be slotted against the Washington State-Kansas State winner in the second round Monday in Raleigh.

If the Wolfpack sweeps at home, it would go to Bridgeport, where No. 4 Oklahoma or No. 5 Notre Dame could be waiting in a Sweet Sixteen game. Connecticut is the region's No. 2 seed.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, will open against the Howard-Incarnate Word winner Friday in Columbia, S.C., and would play the Miami-South Florida winner in the second round Sunday.