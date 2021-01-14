N.C. State's game Saturday postponed; Wolfpack crushed in 105-73 loss at Florida State

An update on N.C. State's men's basketball program and a recap of Florida State's 105-73 men's basketball victory Wednesday night.
What's new?
State's game scheduled for Saturday against Georgia Tech has been postponed. The athletics department has announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases, defined as five or more, but isn't saying which teams, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh. The men's and women's teams have already paused this season, with the No. 3 women's basketball team's game against Louisville on Sunday postponed.
Why the Wolfpack lost
The Seminoles shot 41-for-58 (70.7%), hit 12 of 18 attempts from 3-point distance and outscored the Wolfpack 31-6 during a first-half stretch.
Stars
State
Thomas Allen: 16 points (6-for-8 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).
Devon Daniels: 14 points.
Jericole Hellems: 12 points, six rebounds.
Florida State
Rayquan Evans: 24 points (9-for-11 FG).
M.J. Walker: 19 points (6-for-7 FG).
Notable
• The 25-point halftime deficit was the largest for State with Kevin Keatts as head coach.
• State freshman Cam Hayes of Greensboro scored nine points (3-for-11 FG, 3-for-5 FG) with five assists for State, and Gate City freshman Shakeel Moore scored six points (3-for-10 FG, 0-for-5 3FG).
• The Seminoles made 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%) in the opening 20 minutes, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
• Florida State hadn’t played since losing to Clemson on Dec. 29 because scheduled games against Duke (Jan. 2), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) were postponed.
• The Seminoles have won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
Records
N.C. State: 6-4 overall, 2-3 ACC.
Florida State: 6-2, 2-1.
Up next
State: At Virginia, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).
Florida State: North Carolina, noon Saturday (ESPN).