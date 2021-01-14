 Skip to main content
N.C. State's game Saturday postponed; Wolfpack crushed in 105-73 loss at Florida State
N.C. State's game Saturday postponed; Wolfpack crushed in 105-73 loss at Florida State

Florida State's M.J. Walker roars in for a dunk against N.C. State on Wednesday. The Seminoles shot 41-for-58 (70.7%) and hit 12 of 18 attempts from 3-point distance in a 105-73 victory. 

 MIGUEL OLIVELLA, ACC Media Portal

An update on N.C. State's men's basketball program and a recap of Florida State's 105-73 men's basketball victory Wednesday night.

What's new?

State's game scheduled for Saturday against Georgia Tech has been postponed. The athletics department has announced a cluster of COVID-19 cases, defined as five or more, but isn't saying which teams, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh. The men's and women's teams have already paused this season, with the No. 3 women's basketball team's game against Louisville on Sunday postponed.

Why the Wolfpack lost

The Seminoles shot 41-for-58 (70.7%), hit 12 of 18 attempts from 3-point distance and outscored the Wolfpack 31-6 during a first-half stretch.

Stars

State

Thomas Allen: 16 points (6-for-8 FG, 3-for-4 3FG).

Devon Daniels: 14 points.

Jericole Hellems: 12 points, six rebounds.

Florida State

Rayquan Evans: 24 points (9-for-11 FG).

M.J. Walker: 19 points (6-for-7 FG).

Notable

 The 25-point halftime deficit was the largest for State with Kevin Keatts as head coach.

 State freshman Cam Hayes of Greensboro scored nine points (3-for-11 FG, 3-for-5 FG) with five assists for State, and Gate City freshman Shakeel Moore scored six points (3-for-10 FG, 0-for-5 3FG).

 The Seminoles made 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%) in the opening 20 minutes, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

 Florida State hadn’t played since losing to Clemson on Dec. 29 because scheduled games against Duke (Jan. 2), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) were postponed.

 The Seminoles have won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Records

N.C. State: 6-4 overall, 2-3 ACC.

Florida State: 6-2, 2-1.

Up next

State: At Virginia, 7 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).

Florida State: North Carolina, noon Saturday (ESPN).

