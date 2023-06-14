A controversial N.C. House bill addressing transgender sports participation cleared Wednesday the first of two Senate committees with a major change of removing restrictions of females playing male sports.

House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” was recommended by the Senate Education/Higher Education committee to the gate-keeper Rules and Operations committee, which will address the bill at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Senate version of the legislation — Senate Bill 631 — has been placed in House Health committee as the first of two committee steps.

Both bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. Both bills state that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The main difference between HB574 and SB631 is that HB574 includes restrictions on collegiate athletic competitions for UNC System members, community colleges and private colleges and universities. Affected are members of the NCAA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

As both bills were placed into the committee pipeline for the other chamber, legislative analysts said there was a possibility the Senate would act to remove college sports from HB574, or the House would add college sports to SB631.

What the Senate Education/Higher Education committee removed was restrictions on females playing in any male sport.

Before the amendment, females were not allowed to play on a male middle-, high-school and college team unless there was no comparable female team.

Wrestling was prohibited as well, in part as girls high school wrestling gains in popularity.

Females also had been prohibited from being on male college boxing teams.

“After we discussed it with coaches and teams, we found many instances where females were participating,” said Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Haywood, and primary SB631 sponsor.

“We have no desire to restrict females from participating in sports,” Corbin said, citing an example of a female kicker on the football team.

There have been claims of hypocrisy from Democratic legislators, who asked why the potential dangers for girl athletes playing against boys isn’t as concerning as when playing against a transgender youth.

The committee also chose to remove intramural sports at UNC System members and community colleges from restrictions in HB574.

“We all understand intramural sports are more of a recreational sport, no scholarships involved in these,” Corbin said.

Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, said HB574 would affect “in many cases a middle school student who is likely on puberty blockers, living as a girl, using a female name and pronouns, and just wants to play on her middle school team.”

“This is targeting her in a way that is mean-spirited and unfair, and will do damage to her in a way that makes me very sad for our state.”

How we got here

HB574 cleared the House April 19 by a vote of 73-39 with the support of three Democrats, none from the Triad or Northwest N.C.

SB631 advanced out of the Senate by a 29-18 vote April 20 along party lines. All 30 Republican senators have signed on as sponsors of SB631.

The inclusion of college sports into HB574 was inserted in part because the NCAA is implementing a policy, effective Aug. 1, 2024, that allows transgender student-athletes to participate on the team in accordance with their gender identity if they meet sport-specific standards approved by the NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports.

Representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC System, Salem College, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University have not commented publicly on the latest version of HB574.

The insertion of college athletics likely increases the odds of a veto by Cooper.

However, Republicans hold a super-majority in both the House and Senate with the switch of Rep. Tricia Cotham to the GOP.

Middle- and high-school teams that aren’t public would have to comply with the proposed law when playing teams subject to the legislation.

The State Board of Education would be charged with monitoring compliance with public middle and high school athletic programs.

The proposed legislation would cover charter, regional and “laboratory” schools’ athletic teams.

“Every student in North Carolina will still have the chance to play sports, the only difference is we will not have biological males playing against females,” Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a co-primary SB631 sponsor, said during the April 20 floor debate on SB631.

Meanwhile, Equality NC said both bills are “a step backward for our state and are among many bills filed this session attacking queer and trans people.”

“Transgender youth deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. Bullying them out of school sports shuts them out of the benefits of sports: physical fitness, teamwork, making friends and working hard to win.

“If legislators cared about the real issues facing girls and women in sports, they would be working to provide funding, resources and protections that actually benefit female athletes.”