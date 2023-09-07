The Bill Hayes statue is complete, and the next step in the process is where it will be placed at Winston-Salem State.

Hayes, the legendary former football coach at WSSU and N.C. A&T, already has the field at Bowman Gray Stadium named after him, and a statue will also be unveiled hopefully before this football season is over.

“It’s done and it looks great,” said Donald Evans, a former WSSU player who is among the many of Hayes’ former players who initiated the statue idea. “We are now in the process of figuring out where the statue will be located.”

The statue is 12-feet tall and made of bronze and granite and the money that paid for it was all through donations. Most of those donations were made by former players at WSSU and N.C. A&T and some of Hayes' former teammates at N.C. Central.

“The Aggies really stepped up as well and helped us get this thing done,” Evans said. “So Aggie Nation is excited about this and Ram Nation is also excited. Now the next hurdle is getting the statue put up and in place so we can unveil it.”

Evans said the statue committee will meet with WSSU’s interim chancellor, Anthony Graham, on Sept. 19 and that meeting will likely decide where the statue will go.

“It’s either going to go on campus or over at the stadium,” Evans said. “Those are the two places that were decided.”

Evans said the logical place for it would be at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“The hill just to the right as you go onto the track is where we think it would look great,” Evans said. “There’s that grassy hill right there.”

The statue cost around $140,000 and Evans was proud of the fact that the money for it all came in through donations. There’s also around $40,000 more that will help in finding a home for the statue and for general maintenance.

Hayes, 80, said several months ago he was touched and honored that his former players were raising money to get a statue in his honor.

Etienne Thomas, who is WSSU’s athletics director, referred any questions about the statue to Haley Gingles, who is the communications officer in the chancellors’ office.

Gingles said in an e-mail that Graham, who was named interim chancellor after Dr. Elwood Robinson retired, was not available to comment on Wednesday.

Gingles, however, did send an e-mail but offered little information about where the statue might go.

“Coach Bill Hayes is a living legend here at WSSU,” she wrote, “so it is always appropriate to explore ways to honor someone so instrumental in uplifting the lives of countless young athletes and students at the university and within this community. Conversations about honoring Coach Hayes are ongoing as our community partners are actively engaged in this planning.”

Evans said once everything is approved by the city of Winston-Salem and WSSU the statue can find its home.

“We’ve been working with Ben (Rowe, the assistant city manager) and the city has been great as we’ve moved this thing along,” Evans said.

Rowe, however, had little to say in an e-mail asking about the latest on the Hayes’ statue.

“City staff are working with (WSSU) officials on the placement of the statue,” Rowe said in an e-mail. “Currently, a time frame for installation has not been developed.”

The city owns Bowman Gray Stadium and leases it to WSSU for football games and other events.

The statue is a tribute to Hayes, who won 195 games combined between WSSU and A&T. He also went on to become an award-winning athletics director at his alma mater, N.C. Central, Florida A&M and WSSU.

He put WSSU on the map in football in the late 1970s with an era that had some of the best teams in CIAA history.

Many of those players have made it a point to honor Hayes whenever they could.

“Bill’s just a special person in all of our lives,” said Evans, who played in the late 1980’s for the Rams and went on to have an outstanding NFL career.

The Rams have four home games this season with the final home game scheduled for Oct. 21 with homecoming against St. Aug’s.

“We want to get the statue up this football season so that’s the goal,” Evans said. “We’ll know a lot more after our meeting with the chancellor later this month.”

Robert Weeks, another former player who was behind the scenes helping make the statue a reality, says he hopes the statue's placement will be known soon.

“We would love to see it sooner rather than later," Weeks said. "It's very doable to get this all done this football season. We hope things will speed up and we can honor Bill."

Close Bill Hayes, athletics director at Winston-Salem State University, watches a WSSU basketball game in 2010. Athletics Director Bill Hayes (left), chancellor Donald Reaves and coach Connell Maynor celebrate after Winston-Salem State won the 2011 CIAA football title. Athletics director Bill Hayes listens as head football coach Connell Maynor announces his resignation to take the same job at Hampton University Dec. 17, 2013. Since Bill Hayes took over as athletics director at Winston-Salem State in 2009, the school has won 18 CIAA titles. WSSU football coach Connell Maynor, left, tries on his Rams jacket and ballcap at the press conference announcing his selection, Dec. 15, 2009. Winston-Salem State University athletic director Bill Hayes, holding Maynor's jacket, watches at right. WS/FCS board member Vic Johnson, superintendent Don Martin and Winston-Salem State Athletic Director Bill Hayes watch the Winston-Salem State Rams take on the Bowie State, Jan. 9, 2012. WSSU coach Bill Hayes was carried off the field by his players after they finished the 1977 regular season 11-0. Bill Hayes coached the Rams football team from 1976 until 1987. WSSU coach Bill Hayes (left) with player Randy Bolton.