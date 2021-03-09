 Skip to main content
No. 13 Miami wins, will face No. 5 Clemson in second round
Pittsburgh's Femi Odukale blocks a shot by Miami's Isaiah Wong.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — The Miami Hurricanes, the No. 13 seed, will face fifth-seeded Clemson on Wednesday after earning the first victory of the 2021 ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hurricanes defeated No. 12 Pittsburgh 79-73, getting 20 points from Isaiah Wong. Miami and Clemson will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday (ACC).

Nysier Brooks converted a three-point play with 53.8 seconds left — his only points of the half — to cap a 9-0 run for a three-possession lead at 73-66. Wong added four free throws in the final 29 seconds to seal it as Miami made 22 of 28 at the stripe compared to 5-of-14 shooting for Pitt.

Pitt also turned it over 14 times, leading to 22 Miami points.

Anthony Walker had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Elijah Olaniyi and Kameron McGusty each added 14 points for Miami (9-16). Brooks finished with 12 points and Wong reached 20-plus for an ACC-leading 10th time this season.

