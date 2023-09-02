DURHAM – Winston-Salem State saw up close and personal what the defending HBCU national champions look like on Saturday.

No. 19 N.C. Central took WSSU to the woodshed to the tune of a 47-21 win in front of nearly 10,000 fans at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium. It’s one of the best rivalries in the state, but the Eagles weren’t interested in a close game.

The defending MEAC champions and quarterback Davius Richard, who was the MEAC preseason player of the year, had his way with the Rams’ defense in the first half. They scored on five of six possessions to take a 37-0 lead into halftime and were never threatened.

Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said special teams and a slow start on offense were the biggest factors in the loss.

“We fought and I’m proud of that,” Massey said. “I wished we could have capitalized on some things early in the game that would have made it a close game. I will say this, that’s a helluva good football team, and I’m not taking anything from them. They got a helluva quarterback and this will be the best team we see all year.”

Richard wound up 15 of 22 passing for 236 yards and three touchdowns and he also ran for a 1-yard touchdown on his final play of the game in the fourth quarter before Coach Trei Oliver sent in backup Walker Harris.

“It was really important to get off to a good start in this game,” Richard said. “We just had to execute and I felt like we did that but we can still clean some things up.”

In the second half playing mostly against the Eagles’ second team defense freshman quarterback Daylin Lee of the Rams made it respectable. He guided the Rams to two scoring drives and that included his first career touchdown pass to tight end Caleb Rayner. He also ran for a short touchdown to make the fi-nal 47-21

Lee, a freshman from Shelby who was in high school last fall, is the first freshman to start a WSSU opener at quarterback in the last several years. He won the competition this preseason camp to earn the start and played the entire game.

“It was just nerve-wracking at first and it was about calming down at some point,” said Lee, who failed to get a first down in the first six possessions of the game. “It’s just football, but it is nerve-wracking to start in that first game.”

The Rams didn’t have a turnover, which is a far cry from last year when they had 21 in nine games. No turnovers was a big positive as Lee made several good decisions in the second half.

Offensive coordinator Chris Barnette was upbeat about how Lee progressed as the game went on. Lee ended up 14 of 24 passing for 189 yards with one touchdown passing and one rushing.

“I thought the kid did everything we asked him to,” Barnette said about the 18-year-old Lee. “I thought he made great decisions and he protected the football, had a high completion rate and he did well with us just throwing him into the fire as a true freshman.”

The Eagles had 293 yards in the first half rolling to a 37-0 lead and for the game gained 448 yards. The Rams had just 75 yards in the first half but picked it up in the second half and had 312 yards for the game.

While there was some positive play in the second half, Massey said they have to go back to work.

“There are still no excuses because you have to put yourself into position to win regardless of who you play,” Massey said.

Cornerback Jaylen Gullatte said the Eagles’ tempo on offense was very good, especially in the first half.

“We had some miscommunication on some plays so we have to get better,” Gullatte said. “We have to get in the lab and correct our mistakes. This will be the best quarterback we see and he just can ball and reads his progressions well and has good patience in the pocket.”

Next week

Winston-Salem State will hit the road again to play Ohio Dominican University at 3:30 p.m.

N.C. Central will travel to Greensboro to play N.C. A&T at 7 p.m. in one of the best rivalry games in the state.

Notes

Saturday’s game between the Rams and Eagles will be the last one for a while. The two teams are not scheduled to play but the Rams will open their season in Greensboro next season against N.C. A&T….

Kyle Serba, an assistant athletics director in charge of sports information, started his 30th year at N.C. Central. The award-winning Serba didn’t know how many football games he’s seen. “There’s too many to count,” he said….

One of WSSU’s key offensive lineman, transfer Dakota McLendon did not play. McLendon who transferred from Fayetteville State and Wingate, battled a knee injury late in preseason camp….

Starting defensive end Trevor Willard of the Rams got banged up in the first half and didn’t play in the second half. He had his shoulder pads off on the sideline in the third quarter….

Robert Massey started his 10th season as a head coach on Saturday. Massey is in his fourth season as head coach of WSSU. He entered Saturday’s game with an overall coaching record of 26-62 with stops at Livingstone and Shaw….

Brandon Codrington’s 81-yard punt return for a touchdown was the fourth-longest in N.C. Central history….

Saturday’s matchup was Division II against a Football Championship Series team. N.C. Central has 63 scholarships and WSSU has around 22 scholarships.

WSSU 0 0 7 14 - 21

N.C. Central 10 27 0 10 - 47

N – Latrell Collier 40 pass from Davius Richard (Adrian Olivo kick)

N – Olivo 40 yard field goal

N – Collier 1 run (Olivo kick)

N - Brandon Codrington 81 yard punt return (Olivo kick)

N – J’Mari Taylor 12 pass from Richard (Olivo kick)

N – Quentin McCall 86 pass from Richards (kick failed)

W – Trevon Hester 8 run (Jabanni Esparza kick)

N – Richard 1 run (Olivo kick)

W – Caleb Rayner 16 pass from Daylin Lee (Esparza kick)

N – Olivo 34 field goal

W - Lee 8 run (Esparza kick)

