No. 21 Liberty aims to continue new success against ACC when it visits N.C. State

“When I was at Northern Illinois (the players) weren’t afraid of anybody,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “They were just excited to play the game, and I’m sure that’s what we’re going to get. … It’s going to be a very confident group and it’s going to be a group that wants to prove themselves and an opportunity for them to do it on a bigger stage.

“For us, we have to acknowledge all those things that I just said. But at the end of the day, it’s really going to be about how we play.”

More to know about the Liberty-State game:

Willis' development

Willis has been responsible for 16 touchdowns in the past three games, with 12 of those coming through the air. He has also completed 72.5 percent of his passes in those games while also averaging 100.7 yards rushing.

On the season, Willis has thrown for 15 touchdowns and one interception while running for a team-high 700 yards.

“Each day, I’m just trying to get a little better,” Willis said.

Thomas' involvement

The Wolfpack would love to another big game from Thayer Thomas as a reliable target for quarterback Bailey Hockman.