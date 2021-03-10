 Skip to main content
No. 5 seed Clemson loses to No. 13 Miami in ACC Tournament second round
ACC Clemson Miami

Clemson's John Newman, who is from Greensboro, driving against Miami.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Miami has pulled the first upset of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hurricanes, the No. 13 seed and the first to reach the quarterfinals, defeated fifth-seeded Clemson 67-64 on Wednesday in a second-round game.

Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game for Miami.

Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Clemson is expected to make the NCAA Tournament after starting the season winning nine of their first 10 — with wins over currently ranked Purdue, Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Florida State.

The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 — but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t play in the second.

The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title. Their three-game winning streak overall is their longest since they were 3-0, before a wave of injuries began to take a toll.

“This group has been through so much adversity, so many injuries, so many close losses,” Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after his 200th win with the program. “But the guys are having fun and enjoying playing with each other. I think they’re enjoying, ‘Hey, I don’t come out. I get to play the whole game.’ And so they keep plugging away. I’m very, very happy.”

Aamir Simms led Clemson (16-7) with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists. 

Tags

