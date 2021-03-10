No. 5 seed Clemson loses to No. 13 Miami in ACC Tournament second round

GREENSBORO — Miami has pulled the first upset of the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hurricanes, the No. 13 seed and the first to reach the quarterfinals, defeated fifth-seeded Clemson 67-64 on Wednesday in a second-round game.

Isaiah Wong scored 20 points for the second straight game for Miami.

Miami (10-16) advances to play fourth-seeded Georgia Tech at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Clemson is expected to make the NCAA Tournament after starting the season winning nine of their first 10 — with wins over currently ranked Purdue, Alabama, Virginia Tech, and Florida State.

The Hurricanes lost the regular-season meeting 87-60 on Feb. 20 — but it comes with an asterisk as Wong sprained his ankle in the first half and didn’t play in the second.

The Hurricanes have earned consecutive victories in the ACC tournament for the first time since 2013, when they won the title. Their three-game winning streak overall is their longest since they were 3-0, before a wave of injuries began to take a toll.