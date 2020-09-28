North Carolina adds opponent to football schedule

North Carolina will play Western Carolina in football on Dec. 11.
The game fills a hole on the schedule after the game Sept. 19 against Charlotte was canceled because of the impact of COVID-19 contact tracing in the 49ers program. Carolina now has 11 games again, matching the ACC's scheduling format of 10 conference games and one non-conference game.
Carolina, ranked No. 12 by the Associated Press, has not played since its season opener Sept. 12 against Syracuse and will visit Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
