North Carolina adds opponent to football schedule
UNC Tar Heels logo (copy)

North Carolina will play Western Carolina in football on Dec. 11.

The game fills a hole on the schedule after the game Sept. 19 against Charlotte was canceled because of the impact of COVID-19 contact tracing in the 49ers program. Carolina now has 11 games again, matching the ACC's scheduling format of 10 conference games and one non-conference game.

Carolina, ranked No. 12 by the Associated Press, has not played since its season opener Sept. 12 against Syracuse and will visit Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

North Carolina football schedule

Sept. 12: Syracuse (W, 31-6)

Oct. 3: At Boston College, 3:30 (WXLV)

Oct. 10: Virginia Tech

Oct. 17: At Florida State

Oct. 24: N.C. State

Oct. 31: At Virginia

Nov. 7: At Duke

Nov. 14: Wake Forest

Nov. 27: Notre Dame

Dec. 5: At Miami

Dec. 11: Western Carolina

