GREENSBORO – Seventh-seeded North Carolina, which came into the 70th ACC Tournament searching for answers, found a few of them against 10th-seeded Boston College on Wednesday night in the second round.

The Tar Heels (20-11) beat the Eagles 85-61 to advance to the quarterfinals where they will face second-seeded Virginia at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

Caleb Love led the Tar Heels with 22 points and R.J. Davis had 18 with Armando Bacot and Pete Nance scoring 10 each. About the only scare was when Bacot limped off the floor to the bench late in the half.

Five minutes into the second half Love hit a long 3-pointer and the Tar Heels lead had swelled to 55-31, and Coach Earl Grant of the Eagles was forced to use a timeout.

When the game got to the under 15-minute point in the second half they were up 58-31 and it was the biggest lead in an ACC game all season for the Tar Heels. Helping the Tar Heels to that lead was they hit 9 of their first 15 3-point attempts for a sizzling 60%. They wound up shooting 10 of 22 on 3-point attempts for the game.

In the first half the Tar Heels jumped out to an 18-10 lead and with 9:22 left in the half led 26-13 thanks to some quality ball movement on offense. The Eagles played mostly man to man but R.J. Davis did a nice job of getting in the middle of the defense and creating for teammates.

Davis hit a 3-pointer with 7:09 left in the first half to stretch the lead to 33-16. The Tar Heels were shooting 63% after Davis’ basket as they hit 12 of their first 19 shots and were 5 of 8 on 3-pointers.

A little later in the half Davis banked in a deep 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 points.

With less than five minutes left in the half Bacot hobbled off the floor. He was favoring his left leg and after sitting on the bench for a few seconds then hobbled back to the locker room where he remained until after halftime.

The Tar Heels led 43-16 at halftime shooting 50% for the first 20 minutes and forcing the Eagles into seven turnovers.

As the Tar Heels returned for warm-ups to start the second half Bacot came out and didn’t appear to favor the injury as he started the second half. He ended up playing 18 minutes and had six rebounds.