ACC Tourney 2nd Round North Carolina Syracuse (copy)

North Carolina coach Roy Williams during the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, posted a video this week that imposes the head of his father on the body of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams in a video that was taken in the Tar Heels’ locker room after a win at Duke in the 2016 season.

The seven-second video features Donald Trump’s head on the body of Williams, and prominent Republican Party figures replacing the heads of nearly all of North Carolina’s players. It referenced a backstage celebration from the Republican National Convention, which has been going on this week and is scheduled to finish tonight. 

As of Thursday afternoon, the video had about 420,400 views.

It’s unlikely Williams would be particularly fond of the doctored video — he didn’t mince words about Trump at the 2017 ACC Tournament when he said, “our President tweets out more bullshit than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

The video is originally from the Tar Heels’ 76-72 win at Duke.

