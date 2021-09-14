Q&A with former FBS commissioner Karl Benson on the conference landscape, realignment conversations and more

"One of the challenges today is to explain to current membership that they are in a strong position, that they are trending upward. They've separated themselves clearly from Conference USA and the Mid-American Conference. And that to look at a 'lesser American' today may not necessarily be the best place for them. That’s the message to be said to the membership. And then you prepare that if there is movement, and if there are schools that leave, to have your plan together as to how to how to react, and how to get back into that replacement mode. And again, it's a testament to the [Sun Belt] universities and their athletics directors and football coaches and their chancellors as to what they created back in 2014, with the additions that they made with App State and Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina, and how those replacement teams have certainly delivered. But again, there’s a dance on what comes first: Do you wait to see what the American does in terms of their membership? And then have your plan in place, and if the Sun Belt is is not affected, it's a matter of evaluating with the 10 football-playing schools that they have today. And whether there are any other schools that can add value.