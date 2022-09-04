Quarterback Kam Hill gets surprise start for Catawba in 44-19 win over Livingstone on Saturday night

Kam Hill was ready.

When a sprained ankle sidelined Catawba starting quarterback Ridge Jacobs last week during preparation for Livingstone it was Hill, a true freshman from Reagan High School, who stepped in and filled the void.

Because of Hill’s steady play the Indians won their opener on Saturday night 44-19 on the blue field of Livingstone.

Jacobs, a transfer from South Florida, had won the starting job but in college football you are only one turned ankle away from getting the starting nod and that’s what Hill did.

Coach Curtis Walker trusted Hill to take over the offense, and while Hill’s statistics didn’t jump off the page, it was Hill’s belief in himself that helped him thrive.

“Kam has established a standard in his debut where he led and executed our offense to a level that allowed success for our team last night,” Walker said on Sunday after reviewing the film from Saturday’s game. “He was efficient in what we asked him to do and made some key plays. He prepared well over the preseason for this opportunity.”

The Indians weren’t flashy on offense mostly running the ball as they had 324 yards of offense. Of those yards, 259 were on the ground with Hill running four times for seven yards.

Hill was 5 of 12 passing for two touchdowns, was never sacked and didn’t lose a fumble as the offense didn’t have a turnover. His first touchdown pass was a 13-yarder to Will Sheehan and his next one came on a short pass to Kobe Christian with 4:31 left in the third quarter that gave the Indians a 30-7 lead.

The Indians improved to 15-0 all-time against Livingstone.

Hill, who was a two-year starter for Reagan and Coach Josh McGee, is 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.

Also on Saturday night, Max Uren, a former linebacker at Mount Tabor who is a redshirt freshman at N.C. Central, helped the Eagles defeat N.C. A&T 28-13 in Charlotte at the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Uren, who helped the Spartans to a state championship in the spring of 2021, had five tackles for the Eagles.

N.C. Central will play at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. against Winston-Salem State.