A video by Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump, that imposed the head of his father on the body of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams has been removed from Twitter, possibly because of copyright infringement.
The seven-second video featured Donald Trump’s head on the body of Williams and prominent Republican Party figures replacing the heads of nearly all of North Carolina’s players. The video in the tweet Wednesday came from UNC's locker-room celebration after a win at Duke in 2016, and Eric Trump's tweet referenced a backstage celebration from this week's Republican National Convention.
As of Thursday afternoon, the video had about 420,400 views.
"We are profoundly disappointed that political messaging would be made using video without permission that shows our players, coach and uniforms from inside our team’s locker room celebration," Steve Kirschner, UNC's senior associate athletics director for communications, wrote in an email.
It’s unlikely Williams would be particularly fond of the doctored video — he didn’t mince words about Trump at the 2017 ACC Tournament when he said, “our President tweets out more bullshit than anybody I’ve ever seen.”
Former players weren't happy. JustinWatts asked Eric Trump to “take this BS photo-shopped video somewhere else," the (Raleigh) News & Observer reported. “We don’t even get down like that,” tweeted Brandon Robinson, a senior on the 2019-20 roster, according to the N&O.
Also on Thursday, Kirschner said the program commended UNC's NBA players and alumni involved in the protests of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
"Our players, coaches and staff support the Milwaukee Bucks’ action to boycott yesterday’s playoff game, which had the backing of the NBA and other professional athletes, teams and leagues," Kirschner wrote. "We are proud of Marvin Williams, Danny Green, Kenny Smith and our other Tar Heel alumni who chose to take this important step against continued racial injustice."
